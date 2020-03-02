University of Charleston freshman Dakota Reeves was named the Mountain East Conference’s top women’s basketball freshman Monday, one of several MEC honors earned by Kanawha Valley players.
Reeves’ Golden Eagle teammates Anna Hayton and Brooklyn Pannell both earned All-MEC honors, along with West Virginia State’s Charity Shears. Hayton was named to the All-MEC first team, while Pannell was named to the second team and Shears earned honorable mention.
Reeves was one of just two freshmen to average double figures in scoring this season at 10.8 points per game. She also led the MEC in three-point field goal percentage at 46.6 percent, which also ranks in the top 10 in the country.
Her 89 made 3-pointers is the most by a freshman in conference history. She had three games where she made at least eight 3s.
Hayton earned All-MEC first team honors for the second time in her UC career. She finished in the conference’s top 10 in both scoring and rebounding, sitting sixth with 19.0 points per game and seventh with 8.3 rebounds per game. She also finished sixth in the league in shooting 55.9 percent from the floor and third with 1.3 blocked shots per game.
Pannell averaged 14.8 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor. She also led the MEC with 2.7 steals per game. Shears averaged 16.7 points per game and was third in the MEC in 3-point field-goal percentage, hitting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc and making 103 3-pointers.
Urbana’s Tyra James was named MEC Player of the Year after setting the Urbana single-season scoring record (530 points) and becoming the first MEC women’s player to record two triple-doubles in a season. Notre Dame’s Lauren Macer was named the MEC Coach of the Year, leading the Falcons to program bests in wins (24) and MEC wins (18).
The MEC basketball tournament begins Wednesday at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling.