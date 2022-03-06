WHEELING -- If the University of Charleston women’s basketball team was to defend its Mountain East Conference tournament championship, the Golden Eagles would have to go through the No. 1 Division II team in the nation, undefeated Glenville State.
The Golden Eagles did just that, sending the Pioneers to their first loss of the season by winning 80-77 in the title game at the WesBanco Arena to repeat as MEC tournament champions.
UC (21-8) came into the game on the bubble for a possible NCAA Division II tournament bid, but with the tourney title, the Golden Eagles clinched an automatic spot.
The Golden Eagles will learn where they will be playing and who their next opponent will be when the NCAA selection committee announces the field for the NCAA Tournament late Sunday night.
“This win is huge and I’m really proud of them,” UC coach Tianni Kelly said. “It’s such a blessing and a good feeling when you’re able to continue playing more basketball. There was a second where I didn’t think we would make the NCAA Tournament.”
“Earlier in the year, we were eighth [in the Atlantic Region rankings] in middle of the season and climbed up to the second seed. We had a whole bunch of goals we set at the beginning of the season and throughout the year I was like, there goes that goal, and another one.”
It was the first loss of the season for Glenville State (29-1), ending its 29-game win streak. The Pioneers will also participate in the NCAA Tournament, and could host the Atlantic Regional next weekend.
“We are disappointed but this will not define our year,” Glenville State coach Kim Stephens said. “We have had a great year and hopefully we have a lot of basketball left to play.
“I’m disappointed our kids didn’t get the celebration of cutting down the nets, getting a T-shirt and everything that goes with that. That moment is phenomenal. Our kids deserve that but Charleston deserved that tonight.”
With UC clinging to an 80-77 lead, the Golden Eagles missed a pair of free throws with 21.9 seconds left to play, giving Glenville State one final chance after calling its final timeout.
The Pioneers had multiple passes around the perimeter with UC playing solid defense throughout the possession. Reshawna Stone was able to attempt a game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left, but it missed, and the Golden Eagles ran out the clock.
With her team trailing 41-36 at halftime, UC standout Markyia McCormick went off in the third quarter and changed the game. The senior scored 13 points in the quarter, including three 3-pointers that allowed the Golden Eagles to take a 52-45 lead with 5:19 remaining in the third.
“It was huge,” Stephens said. “Halfway through the third quarter, I am thinking this is clearly not in the cards for us because we have done everything we could defensively. I think if we had weathered that storm a little bit better, I think things might have went a little differently.”
McCormick only had two points at halftime but finished with 19 to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.
“I have learned that it’s one play at a time and you have short-term memory,” McCormick said. “At one point I was down and felt like I wasn’t showing up for my team, but my team had my back and I knew I had to come out in the second half and do what I know how to do.”
Trinity Palacio scored a game-high 22 points for UC, including going 9 for 11 from the floor. The junior also didn’t commit a turnover against the aggressive Glenville State defense on her way to being named the tournament MVP.
“The last couple days and throughout the season, my teammates and coaches have really believed in me,” Palacio said. “Maybe it has taken a little longer for me to believe in myself. I just needed to keep playing ball.”
UC only committed nine turnovers and zero none in the second half, taking care of the ball against a Glenville defense that forced an MEC-leading 26.5 turnovers per game.
“For them to only have nine turnovers total and to have zero turnovers in the second half is huge,” Kelly said. “I’m so proud of them. We talk about it all the time that it’s a game of possessions. The two things that drive me nuts are turnovers and [allowing] offensive rebounds."
To go along with Palacio and McCormick combining for 41 points for UC, they were joined in double figures by Dakota Reeves with 12 points and Anastasiia Zakharova with 11.
Zakiyah Winfield and Abby Stoller led four double-figure scorers for Glenville State with 19 points each, followed by Stone with 14 points and Taychaun Hubbard with 12.