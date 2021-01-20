Brooklyn Pannell poured in 32 points and came up with five of her team’s 16 steals Wednesday evening to spark the University of Charleston to an 84-55 Mountain East Conference women’s victory at Davis & Elkins.
The unbeaten Golden Eagles (5-0) came into the game leading the MEC South Division.
Erykah Russell added 20 points and nine rebounds for UC, which was in control by halftime, leading 46-24. Anastasiia Zakharova had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who tallied 31 points off Davis & Elkins turnovers.
For the Senators (1-3), no player reached double figures in scoring, but Jamiyah Johnson grabbed 14 rebounds. Sydney Nestor and Allie Taylor led D&E with nine points apiece. The Senators were hampered by 28 turnovers and 31 percent shooting.
West Virginia State 103, West Virginia Wesleyan 68: Destiny Fields turned in a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Yellow Jackets earned their second win in a row by again going over the 100-point mark. They scored 121 points in Saturday’s win at Alderson Broaddus.
Also for State (2-3) on Wednesday, Payton Shears had 15 points, Kalia Cunningham 13, Shelby Harmeyer 11, Alexis Hall 10 and Charity Shears 10. ZZ Russell dished out a team-high six assists for the Jackets, who led 43-30 at halftime.
The winless Wildcats (0-5) received 26 points and eight rebounds from Abi Gabauer. Wesleyan was 0 of 7 from 3-point range and committed 28 turnovers.