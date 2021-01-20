The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Brooklyn Pannell poured in 32 points and came up with five of her team’s 16 steals Wednesday evening to spark the University of Charleston to an 84-55 Mountain East Conference women’s victory at Davis & Elkins.

The unbeaten Golden Eagles (5-0) came into the game leading the MEC South Division.

Erykah Russell added 20 points and nine rebounds for UC, which was in control by halftime, leading 46-24. Anastasiia Zakharova had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who tallied 31 points off Davis & Elkins turnovers.

For the Senators (1-3), no player reached double figures in scoring, but Jamiyah Johnson grabbed 14 rebounds. Sydney Nestor and Allie Taylor led D&E with nine points apiece. The Senators were hampered by 28 turnovers and 31 percent shooting.

West Virginia State 103, West Virginia Wesleyan 68: Destiny Fields turned in a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Yellow Jackets earned their second win in a row by again going over the 100-point mark. They scored 121 points in Saturday’s win at Alderson Broaddus.

Also for State (2-3) on Wednesday, Payton Shears had 15 points, Kalia Cunningham 13, Shelby Harmeyer 11, Alexis Hall 10 and Charity Shears 10. ZZ Russell dished out a team-high six assists for the Jackets, who led 43-30 at halftime.

The winless Wildcats (0-5) received 26 points and eight rebounds from Abi Gabauer. Wesleyan was 0 of 7 from 3-point range and committed 28 turnovers.