Having to play the No. 1-ranked team in the country in Division II women’s basketball was a tall task on senior night for the Charleston Golden Eagles, and though they put forth a stellar effort they fell 74-63 to the Glenville State University Pioneers Wednesday night at Wehrle Innovation Center.
In their second meeting of the season, after a 2021 season where they met in the Mountain East Conference tournament championship game, the Pioneers put on a dazzling display of speed, continuous hustle and strong rebounding in pulling away from the Golden Eagles to remain undefeated at 26-0 in their next-to-last regular-season game.
Glenville State University has managed to maintain a 99.0 points per game scoring average this season and has topped the 100 mark 10 times, but UC held the Pioneers to their lowest point total of the season.
“This was a Number 1 versus Number 2 [in the MEC] match and I wasn’t surprised one bit by their tenacity tonight,” said Glenville’s sixth-year coach and former Pioneer player Kim Stephens. “I was happy that we could pull it out and also happy that we learned to not hit the panic button. So this is important for us as we go into the [MEC] tournament. We need to fix some things and tighten some things up. I love the style of sped-up play and I think it gives us an advantage.”
The Golden Eagles came out of the gate on fire, quickly building a 16-4 lead on the strength of their conference-leading 3-point shooting, hitting 4 of 4 shots from long range. However, the Pioneers picked up the pace and used a full-court press to close within four points, trailing 18-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Employing Stephens’ signature “five for five” wholesale substitution system, Glenville heated up its 3-point game in the second quarter to take a 34-22 lead at the midway point. Junior Zakiyah Winfield’s quickness played chaos with UC’s ability to get the ball upcourt in the Pioneers’ 20-4 scoring run.
“We did what we had to do which was come together and play our game,” said Winfield of her team’s play.
UC battled back to within 39-33 at the halftime break on the long-range shooting of junior Dakota Reeves and Markyia McCormick, who combined for 5 of 8 3-pointers.
The Golden Eagles (17-8), who came into the contest having won five straight and 10 of their last 11 games, were sitting in second place in the league.
“We wanted to slow it down and take our time with shots. I thought we had some good stops defensively,” said coach Tianni Kelly. “That halfcourt pressure sort of held us. We aren’t used to playing that way and practicing against that.”
Both teams played an even third quarter, trading buckets with Charleston managing enough defense to stay within range of a possible upset and even tied the game at 49-all with 1:54 remaining.
The Pioneers managed to stay two scoring possessions ahead in the final stanza with key rebounds on the defensive end of the floor to stave off the Golden Eagles.
The Pioneers will finish up the regular season on Saturday at home against Concord hoping to complete the season perfection leading into the MEC tournament.
The Golden Eagles will travel the short distance to West Virginia State University to take on the Yellow Jackets in a rivalry matchup at 2 p.m. Saturday.