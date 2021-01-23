So far, it’s been the happiest of homecomings for Tianni Kelly as the University of Charleston women’s basketball coach.
Kelly and the Golden Eagles boosted their record to 6-0 with a 91-50 conquest of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday at UC’s Wehrle Innovation Center, getting 23 points and 13 rebounds from Erykah Russell and 20 points from Brooklyn Pannell.
That kept Kelly unbeaten in her return to the program at UC, where she was a four-year regular at forward from 2009-14, playing on a pair of teams that qualified for the NCAA Division II regionals. The Golden Eagles also maintained their grip on the Mountain East Conference South Division lead as the league’s lone unbeaten this season.
A native of Pickerington, Ohio, Kelly wasn’t anticipating such a start when she took over for Becky Burke in late June, especially with COVID-19 disrupting any and all planning.
“Honestly, no,’’ Kelly said following Saturday’s win. “Just because of everything we already had to go through with COVID, to be 6-0 is a blessing.
“I tell everyone that’s always asking me, ‘What are you doing? How is it [happening]?’ And I go, ‘God. Nothing but God. Nothing but his grace over me.’ It’s been an exciting start for us but no, I did not think it was possible.’’
Kelly spent three years as an assistant coach at Florida Southern (two seasons) and Valdosta State (one season) before coming back to Charleston, helping those teams go a combined 73-20. Those stints came after she stuck around an extra year at UC following her graduation to earn a master’s degree in business and leadership in 2015.
She was asked what parts of the program came together faster than she anticipated, allowing for UC’s unbeaten start this season.
“I think our chemistry on the floor,’’ she said. “Our starters have played really, really well together. They feed off each other. I think our chemistry came together a lot faster than I thought it would, and we even get some subs to play well with our starters.
“Usually in a normal year, you’ve got to spend time off the court together, and because of COVID, we weren’t able to do that. All the chemistry pieces you’d normally have, we didn’t get to have this year, so I thought it would take a while, but it’s come together a lot faster than I thought.’’
Kelly doesn’t think she’s run the program that much differently than Burke, who took the Golden Eagles to a 23-7 mark last season and reached the MEC tournament semifinals.
“Our style of offense is a little different,’’ Kelly said. “From what I know, they had a lot of sets last year. I think there’s a little more freedom with our offense. But I think we piggyback off what Becky did defensively with them last year, because they were a phenomenal defensive team. I’m still rocking with the defense. And that’s what I told them, ‘We’ve got to continue to hang our hat on defense. We’re not going away from the defense.’
“I may give them a little more freedom offensively, but we want to make sure we’re a strong defensive team.’’
Defense and rebounding are what Kelly provided during her playing career with the Golden Eagles, which wasn’t all that long ago. As a junior in the 2012-13 season, she averaged 6.7 points and 6.8 rebounds and led the team with 30 blocked shots. The following season, she averaged 7.1 points and was second on the team in rebounding (6.1) and assists.
Kelly said things are much different on the UC campus these days, especially with the makeover of the Wehrle Center, but still feels like she belongs when she runs into staff holdovers such as Bren Stevens (athletic director), Todd Diuguid (assistant AD), Shari Reed (senior director of development) and Pam O’Brien (administrative assistant).
“It’s completely different from when I played,’’ she said. “The area’s totally different, really different. But the things that still make it home are the people — Dr. Stevens, Todd, Shari and Pam. So many people are still here from when I was a student, so it made the transition so much easier to have those people there before who are with me now.’’
•••
In Saturday’s game, UC was sluggish early and found itself in an 11-all tie until Pannell sank a shot from halfcourt at the first-quarter buzzer. That started a 17-4 surge that allowed the Golden Eagles to break it open.
“Honestly, that halfcourt shot was a big spark for us — a phenomenal shot for Brooklyn Pannell,” Kelly said. “We needed that spark.’’
Dakota Reeves knocked down five 3-pointers and had 16 points for UC, and versatile Anastasiia Zakharova added nine points, six rebounds and three assists.
For Wesleyan (0-6), Symphonie Bryant-Brown came off the bench to score a team-high nine points. Abi Gabauer, who had 26 points and eight rebounds in her team’s last game against West Virginia State, scored eight points.