The West Virginia State women’s basketball team stuck around for much of the first half, but top-ranked Glenville State turned on the gas to down the Yellow Jackets 102-77 Monday at Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Pioneers, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, improved to 23-0 overall and 10-7 in the Mountain East Conference, while WVSU fell to 17-6 (13-5 MEC) and remains in second place in the league.
A Charity Shears 3-pointer midway through the first quarter gave West Virginia State an 8-7 lead, but Glenville State went on a 5-0 scoring run in response to take a 12-8 advantage and didn’t surrender the lead for the rest of the game.
The Pioneers led by as many as 32 points, when they took a 98-66 lead with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Zakiyah Winfield led the Pioneers, shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 3 of 5 from the foul line for 21 points. She also had eight rebounds.
Taychaun Hubbard was 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from the line for 18 points and Dazha Congleton was 4 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line for 12 points.
WVSU’s Hannah Shriver was the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets, going 7 of 13 from the field and 3 of 5 from the line for 19 points. Destiny Fields was 6 of 14 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line for 16 points and Shelby Harmeyer was 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line for 12 points.
The Yellow Jackets shot 24 of 64 (37.5%) from the field and 20 of 27 (74.1%) from the line. They were 9 of 28 (32.1%) from 3-point range.
The Pioneers shot 40 of 76 (52.6%.) from the field and 17 of 23 (73.9%) from the line. They were 6 of 21 (28.6%) from 3-point range.
WVSU committed 22 turnovers and Glenville State scored 28 points off those turnovers. The Pioneers turned the ball over 15 times.
The Pioneers outrebounded the Yellow Jackets (48-38). Glenville State tallied 20 offensive rebounds and 28 defensive rebounds while West Virginia State had 17 offensive rebounds and 21 defensive rebounds.
“We had too many turnovers,” WVSU coach Charles Marshall said. “I thought we needed to do a better job of protecting the basketball. Glenville is a good team. We knew what we were up against today. We just gotta continue to work and get better.”
West Virginia State’s next game is at home at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Alderson Broaddus. Glenville State travels to Davis & Elkins on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.