Unbeaten University of Charleston was already facing one challenge Wednesday evening, squaring off with West Virginia State’s high-octane, pressing, trapping style.
That quickly became two challenges when Erykah Russell, one of the Mountain East Conference’s top scorers and rebounders, was saddled to the bench with four personal fouls in the first quarter.
Fortunately for UC, it had Brooklyn Pannell.
Pannell poured in 35 points, sinking eight 3-pointers, as the Golden Eagles emerged with an 86-64 MEC women’s victory, keeping UC atop the South Division as the league’s only unbeaten team. Pannell, the MEC’s leading scorer, also donated nine rebounds and five assists against State, which came on the heels of her 41-point output in Monday’s win at Wheeling.
“She’s been phenomenal these past two games,’’ said UC coach Tianni Kelly. “She’s been a huge part of our winning games this year and I’m so proud of her.’’
The game wasn’t a rout by any means, as State trailed just 40-38 at halftime and was down only 57-55 with about 7:30 left in the game. UC, however, closed out the contest on a 17-2 run.
Dakota Reeves added four more 3s and 15 points for Charleston, which went 13 of 24 from 3-point range. Anastasiia Zakharova added 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Haley Moore came off the bench to gather in 12 rebounds and score eight points.
Bench strength was highly necessary for UC on Wednesday against State’s swarming style, which included subbing five new players on many dead balls. The only other sub for UC was Abby Lee.
It became even more crucial when Russell, who averages nearly 22 points, picked up her third foul with 3:37 left in the first quarter and then was whistled for a fourth, a technical, 31 seconds later while sitting on the bench.
“Obviously, you’re concerned when your second-leading scorer is on the bench,’’ Kelly said, “and we’ve been pretty thin all year on the bench. We knew Haley was going in next and we have full confidence in her ability to rebound the ball and provide a lot of different things.
“We had some big minutes by Moore and Abby Lee, two people who stepped up and played in [Russell’s] absence. Obviously, the rest of our starters did, too, and that helps a lot. I think our girls are used to playing as much as they do.’’
Russell ended with nine points, seven in the final quarter.
The Yellow Jackets (6-5), seeking their first winning record since the 2013-14 season, came into Wednesday’s game averaging 95 points, four times topping 100 and two other times ending at 99.
Their full-court approach paid dividends early, but they managed to score just nine points in the final 7:30 after coming within 57-55. Their shooting tailed off at the end and they finished just 34.8% from the floor with 22 turnovers.
Charity Shears had 15 points for West Virginia State and Alexis Hall 12. Shelby Harmeyer provided nine points and nine rebounds off the bench.