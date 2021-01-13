Brooklyn Pannell dropped in 28 points and grabbed five rebounds Wednesday to pace the University of Charleston to a 79-63 Mountain East Conference women’s basketball victory against visiting Alderson Broaddus.
UC (3-0), the MEC South Division leader, also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Erykah Russell, who came into the game as the No. 1 scorer in the MEC at 29 points per game. Dakota Reeves added 11 points for the Golden Eagles.
Pannell had 15 of her points in the first half as UC led 36-31 at the break.
For the Battlers (1-2), Kristy Galea had a team-best 10 points. AB suffered 29 turnovers, 18 more than UC.
Notre Dame 75, West Virginia State 63: Jada Marone turned in 25 points and five steals as the visiting Falcons overcame a halftime deficit to remain unbeaten.
Marina Adachi scored 16 points and Theresa Parr 11 for Notre Dame.
The Falcons (3-0), who came into the contest as the co-leader in the MEC’s North Division, trailed at halftime and were still down 40-37 in the third quarter before going on an 11-2 run to take the lead for good. Four different Notre Dame players scored in that short surge.
For the Yellow Jackets, Destiny Fields had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Charity Shears scored 13 points. The Jackets shot just 32 percent from the floor.
State (0-3) held a 37-34 halftime lead as nine different Yellow Jackets players scored before the break.