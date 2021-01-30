The University of Charleston women’s basketball team remained unbeaten with an 87-71 win over West Liberty Saturday afternoon at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
A 14-0 spurt from UC (8-0) midway through the second quarter turned a one-point lead into a commanding 23-8 advantage. The Golden Eagles maintained a double-digit edge the rest of the way.
Erykah Russell led the Golden Eagles with 31 points and 14 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 forward from Brooklyn got off to a great start, achieving a double-double — 12 points and 10 boards — in the first quarter alone.
Sophomore guard Trinity Palacio (19 points) and senior guard Brooklyn Pannell (18) also reached double-figure scoring for the Golden Eagles.
The Hilltoppers (2-6) were paced by Olivia Belknap’s 20 points, with 14 of them coming in the second half. Lindsay Humbel and Jackie Kitts added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for West Liberty.
UC puts its perfect start on the line with a 5 p.m. game Wednesday at Fairmont State, which fell to 3-5 after a 103-75 road loss at Glenville State Saturday.
Wheeling 104, West Virginia State 99: West Virginia State’s four-game winning streak was snapped as Wheeling held off the Yellow Jackets at the Walker Convocation Center.
Wheeling’s Lilly Ritz led all scorers with 28 points and pulled down a whopping 30 rebounds. Shanley Woods added 22 points for the Cardinals.
WVSU (4-4) trailed 84-66 after three quarters but outscored Wheeling (4-2) 33-20 in the fourth quarter to make it close.
Junior guard Kalia Cunningham led the Jackets with 18 points and seven assists. Sophomore Destiny Fields added 14 points while juniors Chloe Cheresne (13 points), Peyton Shears (12 points) and Charity Shears (11 points) also reached double figures for WVSU. State scored 29 points off 26 Wheeling turnovers.
The Yellow Jackets’ next scheduled game is Wednesday at Frostburg State, which fell to 2-6 after losing to Concord 76-53 Saturday.