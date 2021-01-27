West Virginia State was held under 100 points for the first time in four games, but still managed to post its fourth straight Mountain East Conference women’s basketball victory Wednesday evening at West Liberty.
Sophomore guard Destiny Fields poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets captured an 83-61 road win. Fields hit 13 of 24 shots from the floor and all seven of her free throws.
ZZ Russell added 12 points for State (4-3) and Kalia Cunningham had 10. Shelby Harmeyer turned in 10 rebounds and the Yellow Jackets came up with 17 steals as the Hilltoppers turned the ball over 34 times.
For West Liberty (2-5), Karly McCutcheon led the way with 18 points and Arriana Manzay had 11 rebounds.
Charleston 84, Frostburg State 55: Brooklyn Pannell scored 27 points and two of her teammates turned in double-doubles as the University of Charleston (7-0) remained unbeaten with a home victory.
Erykah Russell had 14 points and 20 rebounds for the Golden Eagles, and Anastasiia Zakharova donated 13 points and 11 rebounds. Dakota Reeves drained four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for UC. The Golden Eagles also collected 19 offensive rebounds.
Frostburg (2-5) received 13 points from Kyrsten Joseph and 11 each from Brenae Ford and Ciara Thomas.