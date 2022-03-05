WHEELING -- The University of Charleston women’s basketball team was not only looking to advance to the championship game of the Mountain East Conference tournament Saturday afternoon, but also looking to earn an important win in hopes of getting a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 2-seeded Golden Eagles did just that, using a big third quarter to earn a 72-65 victory over No. 3 seed West Liberty in the semifinals at the WesBanco Arena.
With the victory, UC (20-8) advances to the championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday to take on top seed and undefeated Glenville State (29-0), the No. 1 team in the nation.
The title game will be a rematch of last season, when the Golden Eagles knocked off Glenville State to win the tournament championship. The Pioneers won both regular-season matchups this season, 94-71 in late November and 74-63 in late February.
West Liberty was ranked No. 9 in the latest Atlantic Region rankings with UC just outside the top 10. The top eight advance to postseason play.
“To be here and be going into the championship game again is huge,” UC coach Tianni Kelly said. “With the implications of the national tournament, [West Liberty] was ranked above us. Hopefully we can get a bid.”
UC avenged both regular-season losses to West Liberty in two close battles. The Hilltoppers won 78-74 in overtime at home in early December and defeated the Golden Eagles 78-77 in early February in Charleston.
West Liberty started out strong, leading the Golden Eagles by as many as 13 points in the first half at 26-13 with 7:17 left in the second quarter.
However, UC was able to score the next seven points to get back in the game. Later in the second quarter, the Golden Eagles went on a 6-0 run to only trail 31-28 at halftime.
“It was huge,” Kelly said. “We wanted to cut the lead down and by the end of the quarter we were able to cut it to three. We went into the locker room thinking it was maybe not where we wanted to be but it was exactly where we needed to be. They fought and clawed our way back in it.”
The Golden Eagles took over in the third quarter, outscoring the Hilltoppers 25-12 to take a 10-point lead at 53-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
With UC leading by four points in the third quarter, Golden Eagle standout Markyia McCormick hit back-to-back 3-pointers with 3:21 remaining and 2:12 left to give UC some breathing room.
“Those were huge 3s,” Kelly said. “She had been struggling a little bit trying to find her stride. For her to be able to hit them, it gave us a little more comfort and confidence to play a little more looser.”
UC upped its biggest lead to 13 points at 58-45 with 6:40 left in the game. The Hilltoppers refused to go away, cutting the deficit down to just three at 60-57 with 2:41 remaining.
The Golden Eagles, though, scored the next six points to keep distance between themselves and the Hilltoppers. Abby Lee hit a lay-up, Anastasiia Zakharova added two free throws and McCormick also hit a pair from the charity stripe.
UC had great balance with McCormick and Trinity Palacio scoring 17 points each to lead the way. Sierra Davis was right behind with 16 points and Zakharova grabbed 12 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.
Grace Faulk scored 18 points, including a perfect 6 for 6 from the floor and 4 for 4 from 3-point range for West Liberty. Audrey Tingle had a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds) to go along with seven assists for the Hilltoppers.