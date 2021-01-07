The University of Charleston women’s basketball team opened up its Mountain East Conference season with a 69-56 win over Concord Thursday at Wehrle Innovation Center.
Sophomore guard Dakota Reeves hit 5 of 7 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 17 points to lead Golden Eagles (1-0). Erykah Russell, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, added 16 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Brooklyn Pannell scored points 13 for UC, which led 33-20 at halftime.
Riley Fitzwater led Concord (0-1) with 15 points.
Glenville State 126, West Virginia State 82: High-scoring Glenville State placed seven players in double-figure scoring to roll to a lopsided season-opening win in Institute.
After jumping out to a 27-17 first-quarter lead, the Pioneers topped 30 points in the subsequent quarters to win going away. Taychaun Hubbard (22 points) and Re’Shawna Stone (21) led Glenville’s balanced scoring. Zakiyah Winfield added 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Glenville shot 53.2% from the floor (50 for 94) and connected on 14 of 29 3-pointers.
West Virginia State was led by Shelby Harmeyer (12 points, eight rebounds) and Charity Shears (10 points).