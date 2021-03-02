The Mountain East Conference tournament hasn’t even started and the University of Charleston women’s team is already raking in some postseason honors.
UC guard Brooklyn Pannell has been selected as the MEC player of the year, and first-year Golden Eagles coach Tianni Kelly has been chosen as the league’s coach of the year.
Charleston, which earned the No. 1 seed in the South Division for this week’s MEC tournament in Wheeling, was the lone school to provide two players on the All-MEC first team, as Pannell was joined by forward Erykah Russell.
The 5-foot-9 Pannell, a senior from Columbus, Ohio, led the MEC in scoring at 25.5 points per game and ranked second in the country in Division II in that category in the regular season. She scored more than 30 points a league-best four times, and scored 20 points or more 12 times. She shot 46% from the field on the year, and she ranked second in 3-point field goal percentage at 45%. Pannell played more minutes than any other player in the MEC this season.
Pannell is the first Golden Eagle to receive the player of the year award since the MEC debuted in the 2013-14 season.
Russell, a 6-2 senior from Brooklyn, New York, averaged 19.5 points during the regular season (seventh-best in the conference) and 11.1 rebounds (fourth-best in the MEC).
The rest of the first team included Olivia Belknap (West Liberty), Riley Fitzwater (Concord), Sierra Kotchman (Fairmont State), Jada Marone (Notre Dame), Lilly Ritz (Wheeling) and Zakiyah Russell (Glenville State).
Kelly is the league’s coach of the year in her first season at the helm of her alma mater. She guided Charleston to a 14-2 record and the South Division title.
UC opened the season with 13 straight wins and rose as high as No. 3 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association national rankings. Charleston is also in the running for a regional spot in the NCAA Tournament based on the most recent listings from the Regional Advisory Committee.
Alyssa DeAngelo, a 5-1 guard from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, was picked as the MEC freshman of the year as she led all freshmen in the league in scoring at 13.1 points per game.
West Virginia State, which finished with an 8-8 record, its best since the 2013-14 season, placed two players on the All-MEC second team in Destiny Fields, a 5-1 sophomore guard from Reynoldsburg, Ohio (13.9 ppg) and Charity Shears, a 5-9 junior guard from Ashland, Kentucky (13.0). They both placed in the top 20 in the league in scoring.