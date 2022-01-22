West Virginia State’s women’s basketball team got off to a slow start but used a 26-point fourth quarter to down the University of Charleston 76-67 on Saturday at Wehrle Innovation Center.
It was the Yellow Jackets’ first win over the Golden Eagles since 2018.
“I’m so proud of our kids today,” WVSU coach Charles Marshall said. “I’m so proud of the effort that they gave. We got down big early. They never quit. Our style and the way we played, everybody contributed.”
WVSU took an early 2-0 lead off an Alana Kramer layup but the Golden Eagles answered with two-straight 3-pointers from Markyla McCormick and Sierra Davis to put UC up 6-2. From there UC went on a scoring run and took a 14-2 midway through the first quarter.
In the opening period, the Golden Eagles (7-6, 5-3 Mountain East Conference) were 7 of 18 from the field while the Yellow Jackets shot 3 of 16 and UC had an 18-11 lead after the first quarter.
Things picked up for WVSU (10-4, 6-3 MEC) in the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets shot 7 of 15 and outscored the Golden Eagles 24-21. With a minute left in the quarter, a Kiya Thompson free throw tied the game at 35 but UC responded with a 4-0 scoring run and led 39-35 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Golden Eagles built their lead up again, leading 51-44 with 3:55 left in the period and had a 54-50 lead going into the fourth.
WVSU finally broke through early in the fourth quarter though as a Caroline Scott layup tied the game at 54. The Yellow Jackets took their first lead since the first quarter with a Charity Shears layup to make the score 56-54 in favor of WVSU. The Yellow Jackets held on for the remaining five minutes to take the 76-67 victory.
“I told them [at halftime] to take your time, focus, lock in on the details and we’ll be fine,” Marshall said.
Shears led WVSU in scoring, shooting 6 of 13 (4 of 4 from the line) for 17 points. The Yellow Jackets had three other double-figure scorers ZZ Russell finished with 11 points and Kramer and Shelby Harmeyer each scored 10.
For UC, Maryia McCormick led the way with 28 points.
The Yellow Jackets were 23 of 61 from the field and hit 22 of their 25 free throws. UC was 24 of 63 from the field and was 8 of 13 from the line.