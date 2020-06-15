The Mountain East Conference football schedule was subject to change after the NCAA eliminated non-conference play in Division II, and the conference announced those changes Monday.
MEC teams will now play a 10-week round-robin schedule starting with three Thursday night games Sept. 10 and ending Nov. 14. Eliminating non-conference games knocked out the first week of the season, so the 2020 campaign now begins one week later.
Also, one MEC foe is off the schedule and a new one has taken its place. Urbana University closed its doors for good in Ohio, and the league invited Alderson Broaddus to take its place.
The University of Charleston has three Thursday games on its slate, including one in each of the first two weeks. The Golden Eagles visit Fairmont State on Sept. 10 then hosts Frostburg State on Sept. 17
UC returns to Saturday play with a Sept. 26 home game against AB, an Oct. 3 game at Notre Dame and an Oct. 10 home game versus Glenville.
Charleston gets its third Thursday game on the road Oct. 15 at Concord, then it’s back to Saturdays for the rest of the season. UC hosts UNC Pembroke on Oct. 24, visits West Virginia Wesleyan on Oct. 31 and visits Wheeling on Nov. 7.
The Golden Eagles end their season with their intracounty rivalry game versus West Virginia State, scheduled for Nov. 14 at UC Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets have just one game scheduled for a Thursday, at Glenville State on Oct. 29. The rest of the slate is full of Saturdays. State visits Frostburg State on Sept. 12, hosts Fairmont State on Sept. 19, hosts Notre Dame on Sept. 26, visits Alderson Broaddus on Oct. 3 and hosts West Virginia Wesleyan on Oct. 10.
WVSU visits UNC Pembroke on Oct. 17, hosts Concord on Oct. 24, then has a short week to prepare for Glenville. It gets some extra time to get ready for a home game versus West Liberty, then wraps up the season at the Golden Eagles.
MEC teams will be able to begin preseason practice on Aug. 17.