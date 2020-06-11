When the fall sports calendar begins, the Mountain East Conference will be ready to go.
The MEC, the athletic home of both the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University, announced Thursday some of the particulars of its return-to-competition plan for the fall semester. The plan is contingent upon any state and local public health conditions and restrictions and any adjustments the NCAA might make.
The MEC has been dormant since canceling the remainder of its 2019-20 season in March.
Football can start practicing Aug. 17 and all other fall sports can begin practicing Aug. 24.
The schedule for some sports will see a significant change. The NCAA has mandated a one-year reduction in the maximum number of games Division II teams can play, so the MEC has eliminated non-conference play for football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball.
That eliminates the first week of the football regular season in the MEC. The revisions to the schedules for the other four affected sports will be announced later. What won’t change, outside of the football schedule, are the dates and locations for competitions this fall.
If the MEC is able to conduct its fall season, the conference will hold its fall championships as planned.
That season will include a new member, as Alderson Broaddus recently was announced as the MEC’s newest entry. AB will start competition in the Mountain East this fall. The Battlers replace Urbana University, which closed its doors completely this past spring.