The Mountain East Conference has officially pulled the plug on the rest of the 2019-20 athletic year.
College conferences throughout the United States already have done so due to concerns over COVID-19. The Big 12, home to West Virginia University, and Conference USA, home to Marshall, both have suspended competition for the rest of the spring season. Conference USA also has announced a cancellation of spring practices.
The MEC announced March 12 it had indefinitely suspended competition. Friday's announcement officially ends the spring season.
"While our hope was that we could avoid this conclusion to the 2020 spring season for our student-athletes," MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said in a news release, "it became increasingly clear over the last week that this is the appropriate decision to make for the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, campus communities and the public."
"Through this unprecedented and challenging time, the health and safety of our student-athletes has always been and will continue to be our primary concern," he added. "We look forward to the time when, with the support of doctors and public health officials, we can safely resume collegiate athletics."
That cancellation includes all countable athletically related activities for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year. Those include competition, practice, skill instruction, individual workouts as required or supervised by institution's coaching staff, use of institutional athletics facilities when such activities are supervised by or held at the direction of any member of the institution's coaching staff, and required participation in camps or clinics are all countable athletically related activities.