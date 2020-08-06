The Mountain East Conference hasn’t made a decision on what will happen with fall sports following the NCAA’s Wednesday announcement that Division II fall championships were canceled. But one is coming.
In a Thursday evening statement, the MEC, which includes the University of Charleston and West Virginia State, said it was “currently working within its governance structure” to figure out what will happen with its fall sports. The NCAA Board of Directors ultimately left it to each division to decide what to do with its fall sports championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Divisions II and III both announced they were canceling their fall championships.
“We understand the stress and anxiety that the circumstances around the pandemic have caused, including the uncertainty to the academic and athletic pursuits for everyone in the Mountain East Conference,” the statement read. “We will continue to work in collaboration with our institutional leaders to provide direction and clarity as soon as we can during these ever-changing circumstances.”
The MEC’s previous concept for fall sports, announced in late July, moved all contests scheduled in September into the spring semester, and athletic competitions in the fall wouldn’t start before Oct. 1. Conference tournaments for men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball would be moved to the spring semester.
“We remain, as always, committed to the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” the statement read. “We also remain steadfastly committed to providing a competitive experience at the highest level we can achieve whenever possible during the 2020-21 academic year for all of our sports as public health conditions allow.”