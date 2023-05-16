Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The University of Charleston softball team has no quit in it.

The Golden Eagles dropped the second game of their Mountain East Conference tournament slate and lost in the opener of the NCAA Division II tournament Atlantic Regional.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags