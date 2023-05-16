The University of Charleston softball team has no quit in it.
The Golden Eagles dropped the second game of their Mountain East Conference tournament slate and lost in the opener of the NCAA Division II tournament Atlantic Regional.
They then rattled off elimination-game win streaks of five and four, respectively.
As a result, UC (44-10 overall, 25-7 MEC) advanced to an NCAA Division II super regional for the first time since 2016.
The No. 2 Golden Eagles are set to play No. 1 East Stroudsburg (Pennsylvania) at East Stroudsburg on Thursday at 2 p.m. to begin a best-of-three super regional series.
UC is one of 16 Division II softball teams still alive in the nation and the Golden Eagles need two more wins to advance to the Women’s College World Series.
It didn’t always look like a super regional berth was in UC’s future.
In the MEC tournament, the No. 1 South seed Golden Eagles fell to No. 3 South Davis & Elkins in the second round, which put UC in the losers bracket.
UC stormed back with five wins in a row, outscoring opponents 32-9 in that span.
UC won the championship by getting revenge on D&E. Needing two games to beat the Senators for the MEC title, the Golden Eagles won the first game 6-0 then secured the crown with an 8-1 victory.
The outlook was similar in the Atlantic Regional, in which UC was the host. The Golden Eagles quickly went into the losers bracket with a 2-0 setback to Kutztown in the opener.
From there, the Golden Eagles got hot, once again beating D&E, getting revenge on Kutztown, and rattling off two wins against Shippensburg for the regional title.
UC coach Michelle Frew, in her second year at the helm after a long career at Rollins College, thought the Golden Eagles underperformed in their postseason losses.
“I think the games that we lost, we felt like we kind of gave them away,” Frew said. “The first time when it happened, at the MEC tournament, the kids were down, and I told them, ‘We’re going to walk out here and act like that loss was no big deal, and we’re gonna win this thing.’ Same thing when we lost that game to Kutztown. We didn’t think they were better than us. They got a couple timely hits when we didn’t.”
Frew has a winning background, as Rollins won five conference championships under her direction. Frew saw potential in UC when she looked to make the move north.
“When I was looking at UC, I thought this was a place we could definitely win,” Frew said. “We have a good administration and it’s a school that’s used to winning. There was a good foundation here, so I thought we could get them over the hump. They just needed to believe.”
Two players at the center of it all are former West Virginia prep softball standouts — Nitro graduate Brianna McCown and Wahama product Hannah Rose.
Rose’s .514 batting average leads Division II among batters who qualify. Her OPS is 1.461 and she’s tallied 90 hits with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 34 RBIs in 175 at-bats. Rose has a slugging percentage of .874 and an on-base percentage of .587. Rose has also stolen 30 bases on 30 attempts.
On Tuesday, Rose was named the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Atlantic Region Player of the Year.
But she isn’t concerned about individual honors ahead of Thursday.
“It’s very exciting to be out here with my team,” Rose said. “We’re just counting on each other. To be out there with my teammates and help get us this far is very exciting.”
McCown, a sophomore pitcher, played at Marshall before landing at UC. McCown has dazzled in the circle this season. She has an ERA of 1.65, a WHIP of 0.99 and a 28-4 record in 200 1/3 innings pitched this season.
“We fight for each other,” McCown said. “We all love each other and we want to win. Those were bad losses [early in postseason tournaments], but coming back and fighting for our team was more than just winning.”
Only West Virginia Wesleyan’s Kendall Stoffel (1.45) and Hannah Hudson (1.49) had a lower ERA in the conference and each of the two pitched less than 160 innings.
McCown’s 226 strikeouts led the MEC and were 13th-most in the nation.
McCown and Rose, being in-state products, have been playing together since they were in Little League, on and off.
“I love representing my state,” Rose said. “Me and [McCown] have played together since we were about 10 years old, on and off. We all played travel together. Getting to play together in college and represent the state is just very exciting. I live an hour away from Charleston, so I go back home and everyone congratulates me on a great season.”
“I grew up here,” McCown said. “It’s good to represent my hometown. It’s fun to just represent Charleston.”
East Stroudsburg (41-16) has a team batting average of .321, while it holds opponents to a .252 team batting average. The team OPS is .838 and opposing teams have an OPS of .655.
Comparatively, UC’s team batting average is .319, while opponents hit .214 against Golden Eagle pitching. In the OPS department, UC has an .873 percentage while opponents have an OPS of .562.
“We think we match up pretty well against East Stroudsburg,” Frew said. “They’re a good hitting team, but if you look at our stats, our numbers are almost identical. I think we have a little more power. I think East Stroudsburg will be our toughest opponent so far. We’re not going to be able to beat ourselves.”