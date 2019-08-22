Notre Dame and West Virginia Wesleyan have been tabbed by the league coaches as the preseason favorites for the 2019 Mountain East Conference women’s soccer season.
Notre Dame is the favorite in the North Division, finishing atop the poll with 55 points, including six first-place votes. The Falcons are the defending division champs. Fairmont State was picked second in the North, followed by West Liberty, Frostburg State (29), Urbana (23) and Wheeling (20).
West Virginia Wesleyan is the pick to defend its South Division title finishing with 46 points (seven first-place votes). The Bobcats went 10-0-3 in conference play last year and advanced to the NCAA Atlantic Region championship. Concord was picked second, followed by Charleston, Davis & Elkins (23) and Glenville State (14).