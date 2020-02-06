The University of Charleston and West Virginia State University football teams weren’t the only Mountain East Conference schools to sign area prep players Wednesday. The following is a list players and their future MEC schools, as taken from the school athletic websites:
Fairmont State — Austin Stephenson, LB, Riverside
Glenville State — David Livingston, LB, Spring Valley; Cole Hughart, DE, Sissonville; Drew Hatfield, WR, Mingo Central; Gavin Shamblin, FB, Sissonville; Ben Kee, LB, Herbert Hoover
Concord — Andrew Preast, OL, George Washington; Ta’Jhan Blackwell, QB, Huntington