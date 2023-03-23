Down 20 points to Ashland (Ohio) just two minutes into the third quarter of the NCAA Division II Tournament semifinals on Wednesday night, the Pioneers women used a 17-6 run to get within nine points by the end of the third frame.
And Glenville State climbed closer in the fourth, with a 14-3 burst. All of a sudden, the Pioneers, on the wrong end of a rout early in the second half, were down just a bucket after Mickayla Perdue’s two-point tally with 2:42 remaining.
Defending national champion Glenville State had the top-seeded and undefeated Eagles on the ropes.
But Ashland countered with the final kick – an 11-4 sprint to the finish, during which the Pioneers went 1 for 7 from the field – to secure a 76-67 victory in the Final Four in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The Eagles (36-0) advance to the national championship game on April 1 against Minnesota-Duluth, which topped Catawba (North Carolina) 70-59 earlier Wednesday.
Glenville State’s (33-3) 17-game win streak concluded. The Pioneers had last lost to West Virginia State, 75-74, in Institute on Jan. 18.
Breanna Campbell scored 23 points and Perdue pitched in 20 for Glenville State, which shot 34.3% from the field (24 for 70) and 29.2% from the perimeter (7 for 24).
Annie Roshak and Hayley Smith each had Eagles double-doubles. Roshak scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Smith tallied 15 points and 16 boards. Savaya Brockington contributed 16 points and Hallie Heidemann produced 13.
Ashland converted 49.2% of its floor shots (31 for 63), helping the Eagles overcome 26 turnovers and a 9-for-19 showing at the foul line (47.4%). Ashland also outrebounded Glenville State 52-32.