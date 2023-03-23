Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Glenville State finally ran out of runs.

Down 20 points to Ashland (Ohio) just two minutes into the third quarter of the NCAA Division II Tournament semifinals on Wednesday night, the Pioneers women used a 17-6 run to get within nine points by the end of the third frame.

Stories you might like