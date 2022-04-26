West Virginia State University Athletic Director Nate Burton announced Rico Williams as the Yellow Jackets' women's tennis coach on Tuesday.
Williams was a team captain for the University of Charleston men's tennis team and has extensive experience as a tennis pro.
Most recently, Williams served as the head tennis professional at the YMCA of Kanawha Valley since 2017. He coached over 10 juniors who would go on to play collegiate tennis on scholarship.
He also served as the Director of Junior Tennis at both the Ashland (Ky.) Tennis Center for three years and the Ritter Park Tennis Center in Huntington for two years.
Williams was a four-year varsity tennis player at UC. As the team's captain, he led the men's tennis program to its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Charleston in 2012.
Williams has been involved with the Black Girls Play program since he started working with the YMCA. Williams actively participates in the program by promoting diversity in women's tennis and creating a more inclusive environment in the sport overall.
WVSU is one of three Mountain East Conference women's tennis teams to share the 2022 regular-season championship, along with the University of Charleston and West Liberty.
The Yellow Jackets have claimed regular-season conference championships for the last nine consecutive seasons.
WVSU was ranked No. 40 in NCAA Division II by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. State was also ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Atlantic Region rankings behind only IUP with a 10-4 overall record and 10-1 in-region record.
West Virginia State will enter the 2022 MEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed. Charleston will be the No. 1 seed, West Liberty will be the No. 2 seed and Fairmont State will be the No. 4 seed. The Yellow Jackets will be matched up with West Liberty in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday while UC faces Fairmont State.
The final is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday. All matches will be played at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City.