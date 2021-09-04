SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The West Virginia State football team started strong but faltered in the second half, falling 25-17 on the road to Shippensburg in the season opener for both teams.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 10-0 lead before settling for a 10-6 lead at halftime. In the second half, Shippensburg outscored WVSU 19-7 to post the come-from-behind victory.
Barry Hill caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from State quarterback Donovan Riddick to cap a 13-play, 90-yard drive to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter.
WVSU added a 40-yard field goal from Brenn Schmitt to up its advantage to 10-0 with 13:35 remaining in the second quarter. Shippensburg kicked two field goals in the second quarter.
The Raiders continued their momentum in the second half, scoring a touchdown in the third quarter to take their first lead of the game at 13-10.
In the fourth quarter, Jaxson Montrose kicked his third field goal of the game for Shippensburg to extend the lead to 16-10. On the next possession, State lost a fumble, and Cameron Tinner returned it for a 22-yard touchdown.
Trailing 22-10, the Yellow Jackets got back in the game on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Riddick to Tyrone Lyte to cut the deficit to just five with 7:27 left in the game.
However, that was as close as WVSU would get. Montrose added his fourth field goal, a 50-yarder, for Shippensburg with 1:24 remaining to give the Raiders a 25-17 advantage.
Riddick was 24 of 38 passing for 205 yards for State, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also led the Yellow Jackets on the ground with 24 yards on 12 carries. Hill and Lyte had 46 receiving yards each.
WVSU will look to get its first win of season when it plays Frostburg State next Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium. State is installing a new artificial turf surface at Lakin Field that won’t be ready until October, thus the change in venues.