WHEELING — Over the last few seasons, the Glenville State women’s basketball program had been the cornerstone of the Mountain East Conference, winning the previous four regular-season titles and three tournament championships.
The University of Charleston ended that reign on Sunday, defeating Glenville State 87-80 in the championship game to win the MEC tournament title at the WesBanco Arena. The Golden Eagles also won the South Division regular-season title, with the Pioneers finishing second.
UC (17-2) will now advance to the NCAA Atlantic Region Tournament next weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Opponent and times were to be determined later on Sunday. Glenville State (12-3) also is expected to receive a bid. The Golden Eagles were No. 1 in the regional rankings and the Pioneers were No. 3.
It marks UC’s first MEC women’s tournament title, and the first league tourney championship for the Golden Eagles since the 2005-2006 season in the West Virginia Conference.
It’s been a special year for UC coach Tianni Kelly, who is in her first season guiding the Golden Eagle program.
Kelly played for UC and was a member of the 2014 Golden Eagles team that lost to Glenville State in the MEC title game before playing in the national tournament.
“I am extremely blessed and God has been extremely good to me,” Kelly said. “As a first-year coach, I didn’t think this was possible coming into it. The girls really bought in, stuck together all year, and here we are.”
UC standout Erykah Russell, the tournament MVP, was dominant all game for the Golden Eagles. The senior scored 39 points, the second most points in an MEC tournament game and most in a championship game.
Russell, who had a first-half double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, finished with 16 boards for the Golden Eagles. Earlier in the season, Russell scored 43 points against Glenville State.
“Erykah is a nightmare of a matchup,” Kelly said. “She is unique in that she has great size, is extremely athletic, can handle the ball, and can get to the rim. I’m extremely proud of the way she played. I knew she was locked in from the jump. She had that look in her eyes.”
“I came in very motivated,” Russell said. “When we play against Glenville, it riles me up and brings out the fight in me. This was a big-time game for us. We knew we could come through with a victory.”
Glenville State led most of the game, including by 12 in the first quarter, its largest lead of the game. The Pioneers still led 70-61 in the fourth quarter when UC started to make its push.
A 7-0 run for the Golden Eagles got them right back in the game at 70-68 and the game remained close the rest of the way. Glenville State led 78-74 with 4:20 remaining but it was all UC after that.
UC tied the score at 78 on a Russell driving layup with 2:12 left in the game. Brooklyn Pannell gave the Golden Eagles an 80-78 lead with 1:26 remaining, the first lead for UC since being up 9-8 with 6:46 left in the first quarter.
The Golden Eagle defense continued to stymie Glenville State, holding the Pioneers without a single point for 3:54 late in the game, going on a 10-0 run to take a 84-78 lead after a pair of Russell free throws with 40.9 seconds left.
“I’m extremely proud of the way we fought,” Kelly said. “We kept saying throughout the runs, everything is fine. It’s a long game with lots of possessions. We just need to continue to play defense, get stops, and the scoring will take care of itself. We were resilient and just kept getting stops.”
Glenville State coach Kim Stephens couldn’t pinpoint why the Pioneer offense struggled down the stretch, but credited the UC defense for making the plays.
“We had a good first quarter and didn’t really do anything great after that,” Stephens said. “They are very good defensively. We had a hard time getting a bucket. Maybe I overcoached us a little bit and slowed us down. We were up four and started calling sets. Maybe I should have just let them play.”
Despite seeing the Pioneers’ run of three straight tournament championships come to an end, Stephens was proud of the accomplishments for Glenville State but admitted this season has been a bit rough for the Pioneers.
“This has been quite the year,” Stephens said. “It’s not what we are used to, or the one we wanted. It’s been a hard year with stops and starts, and games being moved around. We were shut in our rooms for 18 days [due to COVID].
“We haven’t played very many games and are going into the national tournament. We are just going to keep our heads high, and just try and go as far as we can go in the tournament.”
The two teams split their regular-season matchups, both winning on the other’s home court. UC defeated Glenville State 91-86, sending the Pioneers to their first home loss since 2016. The Golden Eagles lost at home 83-81.