The University of Charleston swept the top two honors in the Mountain East Conference women’s golf awards. One was a program first, and the other was much the opposite.
UC senior Elizabeth Karsten became the first Golden Eagle to win the MEC Women’s Golfer of the Year award, while coach Will Johnson was named conference coach of the year for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
This season, with the coronavirus pandemic ending the spring golf season early, Awards and all-conference team nods were based on golfers’ finishes at last fall’s conference championship tournament. Karsten won medalist honors in the MEC championship with a three-day total score of 332. An All-MEC second-teamer as a sophomore, she earned first-team honors each of the last two seasons.
She was joined on the All-MEC team by teammates Sarah Feizal and McKenzie Dietz on the first team and Sarah Phipps on the second team. Alyssa Wrozier earned honorable mention. Johnson led Charleston to a 30-shot win for the Golden Eagles’ third conference title.
On the men’s side, UC’s Mitch Hoffman and David Scragg, both of Poca, were named to the All-MEC first team. Glenville State’s Kyle Chung was named both the conference’s freshman and player of the year.