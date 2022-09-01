Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ERIE, Pa. — The University of Charleston had a rough season opener, falling 47-13 on the road at Gannon University Thursday evening at McConnell Family Stadium.

The Golden Eagles fell behind 13-0 after the first quarter before a pair of field goals cut the deficit to seven points. However, the Knights closed with two more scores to lead 27-6 at halftime.

