ERIE, Pa. — The University of Charleston had a rough season opener, falling 47-13 on the road at Gannon University Thursday evening at McConnell Family Stadium.
The Golden Eagles fell behind 13-0 after the first quarter before a pair of field goals cut the deficit to seven points. However, the Knights closed with two more scores to lead 27-6 at halftime.
UC was able to score one more touchdown in the third quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Davis Black to Xzavion Gordon but was outscored 20-7 in the second half.
Kicker Tim McCutchen provided the two fields goals in the first half for the Golden Eagles, a 43-yarder and a 31-yarder.
Black was 26 of 46 passing for 247 yards for UC, with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He was sacked six times by the Gannon defense.
Colby Cooper hauled in seven passes for 71 yards for the Golden Eagles and Gordon had four catches for 68 yards and the TD. Josh Brown led the UC ground game with 69 yards on 15 carries.
The UC defense had a tough time against the Gannon rushing attack as the Knights had two 100-yard rushers. Melvin Blanks rushed for 113 yards on 18 carries and Antonio Wright added 109 yard on 14 attempts.
Gannon quarterback Kory Curtis did damage through the air, too, throwing for three touchdown and 164 yards.
The Golden Eagles will remain on the road for their next game, traveling to Fairmont State to take on the Falcons next Thursday at 7 p.m.