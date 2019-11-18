The reigning Mountain East Conference men’s soccer champions will get another postseason home match as their reward.
The University of Charleston team learned Monday evening that it earned a first-round bye in the NCAA Division II tournament and will play Mercy at the Welch Athletic Complex at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The winner of that match will face one of three teams on either Dec. 5 or 6. West Chester plays Assumption at noon Friday in the first round and the winner of that match plays Gannon at noon Sunday.
Charleston (17-2-1) has allowed just one goal in its last six matches and just seven goals all season. The Golden Eagles will ride a seven-match win streak into Saturday.
Ten UC players earned some All-MEC honor last week, including MEC Defensive Player of the Year Jordi Ramon and Freshman of the Year {span}Ploutarchos Alonefti. Charleston’s Dan Stratford was named MEC Coach of the Year
Mercy (14-3-3) earned its way into the tournament with an East Coast Conference tournament win over Bridgeport. The Mavericks are enjoying a four-match unbeaten streak.