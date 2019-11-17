It’s November. It’s the Mountain East Conference. It’s men’s soccer. So it’s another University of Charleston championship.
The Golden Eagles’ 13th shutout of the season had an MEC trophy attached to it, as UC defeated Notre Dame College 4-0 at the Welch Athletic Complex to earn their ninth conference championship in the last 10 seasons, dating back to the 2009 West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference crown.
UC has won every MEC tournament title, except in 2017, when it fell in the finals, but won the NCAA Division II national championship.
Goalkeeper Alvaro Dean’s clean sheet had a lot to do with the Golden Eagles’ overall defense. Notre Dame managed no shots on goal and just one shot overall.
Charelston’s offense was much more potent, getting four into the net on seven shots on goal. The Golden Eagles (18-2-1) blitzed the Falcons (12-4-3) for three first-half goals, one each from Gabriel Rodriguez, N’Dah Williams and Freddy Tracey. All three attacked the right side of the net on Daniele De Angelis. Rodriguez and Tracey scored on the low right and Williams scored on the high right.
Christos Charalambous went the other way for UC’s fourth goal, scoring on the low left near the end of the second half.
The Golden Eagles, ranked 10th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division II poll, earn an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament. UC will find out its path through the postseason at 6:30 p.m. Monday, when the NCAA broadcasts its Division II soccer selection show. That show can be seen on NCAA.com.