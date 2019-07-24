The University of Charleston has named former Middle Tennessee assistant Robbie Britt as its new baseball coach.
UC officially announced the hire Wednesday afternoon.
“Coach Britt is well respected in the baseball coaching world,” UC athletic director Bren Stevens said, “and it became clear early in the process that he is an individual that will strive to ensure that our baseball players have an incredible experience during their time with us. Robbie is committed to academic excellence, competitive success, program integrity, and community outreach.”
Britt, a native of Maryville, Tennessee, replaces Andrew Wright, who took a player development job with the New York Yankees organization earlier this summer.
Prior to this past season, when Britt was a teacher and assistant coach at Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tennessee, he spent from 2015-18 on the staff at Middle Tennessee under former coach Jim McGuire. He began his tenure as director of baseball operations and added duties mentoring outfielders and hitters while also serving as first base coach.
A former Maryville College player, he finished his eligibility after his junior year and was hired at MC as the team’s assistant coach and director of baseball operations. He also was owner, director and head coach of East Tennessee Select Baseball, a U18 summer travel team, from 2011-15.
Britt has big shoes to fill in his first collegiate head coaching job. Under Wright, the Golden Eagles won back-to-back Mountain East Conference tournament titles and, in 2019, reached the NCAA Division II Super Regional round.