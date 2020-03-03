University of Charleston men's basketball coach Dwaine Osborne can enjoy that three of his players earned All-Mountain East Conference honors Tuesday. And he also can enjoy the fact he earned himself a nice trophy right along with them.
Osborne, whose Golden Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the MEC men's tournament that starts Wednesday, was named the conference Coach of the Year. Two of his players, Drew Rackley and Devon Robinson, were named to the all-conference first team, while Lamont McManus was named a second-teamer.
West Virginia State's Glen Abram was named to the All-MEC first team, while teammate Anthony Pittman was named to the second team and Jeremiah Moore earned honorable mention.
This is Osborne's second MEC Coach of the Year award. He shared the honor with former West Liberty coach Jim Crutchfield in 2014.
This season, Osborne guided the Golden Eagles to a 23-5 regular-season record and some time in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II top 25.
Rackley finished the season at 18.0 points per game and finished first in the MEC in 3-pointers made (89) and second in 3-point percentage (43 percent). Robinson is the only MEC player to average a double-double this year, with 13.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He was also second in the league shooting 61.9 percent from the floor.
McManus finished first in shooting at 68.3 percent while averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Abram averaged 18.2 points for the Yellow Jackets while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and averaging 1.5 steals. Pittman, a freshman and former standout at Capital High, averaged 15 points, was fifth in the MEC with 7.7 rebounds per game, 10th in shooting at 50.2 percent from the floor, second with 1.5 blocks per game and second with 2.2 steals per game.
Moore averaged 16.1 points, was sixth in the league at 7.5 rebounds per game and fifth in shooting 57.4 percent.
Fairmont State's Dale Bonner was named MEC Freshman of the Year while West Liberty's Dalton Bolon was named MEC Player of the Year. That marks the fourth time a Hilltopper has been named player of the year in the seven years the award has been handed out.
Bolon, a junior from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, averaged 19.6 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Bonner, from Shaker Heights, Ohio, scored 17.6 points per game and ranked third in the MEC in assists (5.36) and first in steals (2.36).