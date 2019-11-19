Looking for the top quarterbacks in the Mountain East Conference? Head to Kanawha County.
West Virginia State’s Austin Hensley and Charleston’s Brant Grisel were named to the All-MEC first and second teams, respectively, when the teams were announced Tuesday. The two are among 21 players named to the list, 12 from the Yellow Jackets and nine from the Golden Eagles.
Joining Hensley on the first team were Charleston running back Tyreik McAlister, wide receiver Michael Strachan, offensive lineman Austin Ringel defensive lineman Kenny Randall and defensive back Kei Beckham, as well as WVSU receiver Isaiah Scott, fullback/H-back Dante Jones and linebacker Dustin Crouser.
Along with Grisel on the second team were UC receiver Tremaine Ross, offensive lineman Elbert Munn and linebacker Kenjae Rose, along with State offensive linemen Devon Bradshaw and Lavon Cottemond and defensive back Kyle Alexander.
Several Yellow Jackets earned honorable mention, including running back Dylan Lucas, receiver A.J. Barrette, defensive lineman Keenan Johnson, defensive back Tevon Littleton and kicker/punter Martin Ahlstroem.
Notre Dame College, the MEC champion, picked up all but one of the conference’s individual awards. Running back Jaleel McLaughlin was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Nick Beans was named Offensive Freshman of the Year. Bryce Sheppert was named Defensive Freshman of the Year and Mike Jacobs was named Coach of the Year.
Glenville State linebacker Dominic Cizauskas stopped the Falcons sweep, earning MEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.