MILLERSVILLE, Pa. -- The University of Charleston baseball team has turned into an offensive juggernaut at precisely the right time.
The Golden Eagles, facing elimination for the third straight day in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region 2 tournament, banged out 16 hits in a 16-3 romp over East Stroudsburg Sunday at Cooper Park.
The win, which came a day after Charleston's 17-5 romp over host Millersburg in an elimination game, forces a winner-take-all showdown between No. 7 seed UC (40-17) and No. 6 East Stroudsburg (39-18) later Sunday afternoon. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Owen MacNeil (7-3) started for UC while Mike Yates (4-5) got the call for East Stroudsburg.
The winner moves on to next week's best-of-three Atlantic Super Regional against West Chester (32-12), which advanced Saturday by winning the Atlantic Region 1 tournament with two wins over Seton Hill.
The Super Regional champion will advance to the eight-team Division II championship tournament set for June 4-11 in Cary, North Carolina.
Charleston advanced to the 2019 Atlantic Super Regional, losing to Mercyhurst in three games.
UC freshman Giano Zuccaro led the way for the Golden Eagles against East Stroudsburg Sunday, going 4 for 5 with four RBIs.
UC starter Drew Beckner (4-3) was the beneficiary of the scoring barrage, picking up the win after allowing one run on three hits in 51/3 innings. Seven walks and eight strikeouts ballooned Beckner's pitch count to 130.
The Golden Eagles seized control in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs to take a 5-0 lead. Zuccaro gave UC the lead with an RBI single, and the other runs scored on run-scoring hits by Jordan Bailey and Braxton Boddorf, a bases-loaded walk to Eric Chartier and Drew Klasermer's sacrifice fly.
East Stroudsburg scored a run in the top of the fourth, but UC answered with a two-spot in the bottom half on Klasermer's bases-loaded two-run single, putting the Golden Eagles up 7-1.
UC pretty much put the game out of reach with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, all of them scoring with two outs. An infield single by Chartier and an East Stroudsburg error scored two, an error on a pickoff throw scored another, a hit-batsman made it 11-1 and Zuccaro's bases-loaded triple capped the barrage to put UC ahead 14-1.
Brayden McCallister's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh added two insurance runs for UC.