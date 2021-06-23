The University of Charleston women’s basketball coach Tianni Kelly has been named the Mountain East Conference Women’s Sports Coach of the Year, while the Golden Eagles’ Brooklyn Pannell was tabbed as the conference Female Athlete of the Year, the league announced this week.
West Liberty wrestling coach Danny Irwin was named the Men’s Sports Coach of the Year, while WLU basketball player Dalton Bolon was honored as the Men’s Athlete of the Year.
In her first season coaching at her alma mater, Kelly led the Golden Eagles to a 19-3 record en route to their first MEC tournament championship and an appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament. UC became the first team in league history to win the Atlantic Regional and advance to the Elite Eight.
Kelly was selected as the winner of the Furfari Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, which is given to the college coach of the year in West Virginia.
Pannell, the MEC women’s basketball player of the year, led the league in scoring, averaging 23.3 points. She ranked among the conference leaders in field goal percentage (10th), free throw percentage (seventh), steals (fourth), 3-point field goal percentage (third), 3-pointers made per game (sixth), and minutes (first).
The 5-foot-9 senior guard earned WBCA All-America honors after leading UC to the MEC South Division title, the school’s first MEC Tournament title, and the first appearance by an MEC team in the NCAA Division II tournament’s Elite Eight.
Irwin is the first West Liberty coach to earn Coach of the Year honors and led WLU to its first MEC wrestling title, with nine out of 10 starters earning all-conference honors. He then guided the Hilltoppers to their first NCAA Atlantic Region championship and was selected as the region’s Coach of the Year.
The Indiana native helped WLU finish fourth at the NCAA championships, its highest finish in the NCAA Division II era, with four wrestlers earning All-America honors and two winning national titles.
Bolon, the MEC men’s basketball player of the year for the second straight season, led WLU in both points (21.3) and rebounds (7.7) per game in helping the Hilltoppers to the conference North Division title.
The 6-4 guard led WLU to the Atlantic Regional title and its sixth Elite Eight appearance since 2011.
Bolon finished his career as the second-leading scorer in MEC history with 2,247 points and holds the conference career record with 351 3-pointers. He is the only player in league history to earn both Freshman of the Year and the Player of the Year honors during his career.
The Ohio native is the second West Liberty player to earn MEC Male Athlete of the Year honors, joining Seger Bonifant, who earned the recognition in 2015 and 2016.