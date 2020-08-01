The University of Charleston’s sports logo got itself a facelift.
UC announced this week that it had updated its Golden Eagle logo to a more modern look. The change, according to the university’s announcement, will “honor its past and build upon its future.”
The process, Charleston Athletic Director Bren Stevens said, began last fall, when athletic department officials decided the logo needed a new look. UC Sports Information Director Ashlie Santolla got to work, going through several iterations of a new logo until she came up with the final product.
“She’s been talking about it pretty much non-stop the past few months,” Stevens said. “I’m really pleased with what she came up with.
“This is her baby,” Stevens added, “and I’m really proud of her and the efforts that she made to put this together. This is a big deal to bring in a new mark or a new logo, to change their brand. To do this all in-house is pretty great.”
The old version of the “MoHarv” eagle logo was the profile of a gold and brown bird, with one eyebrow cocked. The new logo has a forward-facing eagle. One version is outlined in gold with a burgundy and gray face, gold eyes and a burgundy and white beak.
“When you look at MoHarv, he kind of looks like a happier guy,” Stevens said. “We were looking for something that would show the strength and resiliency of our athletes, their toughness, mentally and physically. They just wanted something that resonated with people when they’d see it.”
Variations of that look come in grey with black as a secondary color, burgundy with gold as a secondary color, grey with burgundy as a secondary color, burgundy with gray as a secondary color and gray with white as a secondary color.
The primary logo — a “UC” with a star in the middle of the “C” — remains part of the branding scheme. Charleston also changed the font to its word mark.
Charleston football coach Pat Kirkland is all in on the new logo, and said it’s an image that current players and future players will appreciate.
“Recruiting used to be all about reading literature, and now they want to see pictures and videos,” Kirkland said. “Anything I think you can do to market your program that fits your audience, the logo definitely does that.”
It will be a gradual incorporation of the logo into UC’s apparel and uniforms. Stevens said the new logo will start showing up immediately on practice gear. Higher-ticket items like uniforms and warmups will change as the university orders new ones. The new logo should be fully integrated in one to two years.
And the old MoHarv isn’t disappearing. Stevens said there are teams at UC that love the old logo and they’ll get to keep them on their uniforms if they wish.
Overall, Stevens said the new-look logo is the right step forward for the athletic program.
“I love the look of it,” she said. “I think it’s fresh. It shows the sense of toughness that we were looking for. I was impressed with it when I saw it and I think it was the right change for us.”