Mattie Best, after successful stints at West Virginia State University as both a softball player and coach, resigned Thursday.
In the news release from the school, Best said she was leaving WVSU to “seek other opportunities and adventures in Pennsylvania.”
“Jacket softball has been my heart and soul for a decade now, and it is something that I’ll always cherish,” she said. “The relationships that I have fostered and developed with both players and staff will always be dear to me.”
Best led the Yellow Jackets to 35 wins in both 2018 and 2019. State won the program’s first Mountain East Conference softball tournament title in 2018, then won its first MEC South Division title in 2019.
WVSU reached the NCAA Atlantic Region II tournament in both those seasons and hosted the bracket in 2019. State was picked to win the MEC South in 2020, but its season was scrubbed 22 games in due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mattie has made an impact on our softball program since the day she arrived on campus years ago,” WVSU Athletic Director Nate Burton said. “WVSU softball competed at the highest level during her tenure as head coach, achieving MEC championships and NCAA appearances.
“We hate to see her go,” he added, “but we wish her the best as she moves on to the next chapter of her personal life.”
Best was a standout player for the Yellow Jackets, a four-year starter from 2011-14. She was on West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament runner-up teams in 2011 and 2012 and a WVIAC tournament championship team in 2013, making NCAA regional appearances in 2012 and 2013. Best finished her career as the Yellow Jackets’ single-season record holder in both doubles and triples.
Following her graduation, Best joined the State coaching staff and served as an assistant until August 2017, when then-coach Kerri Blackwell was promoted to assistant athletic director. State removed the interim tag in April 2018, as Best was on her way to winning the MEC tournament.