WEST LIBERTY -- The University of Charleston men’s basketball team ended the regular season with 13 straight wins, and added a 14th straight in the first round of the Mountain East Conference tournament.
Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, they lost their final two games of the season, including an 82-63 loss to West Liberty in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region semifinal on Sunday evening at the ASRC Arena, on the West Liberty campus.
The Golden Eagles, the MEC regular-season South Division champions and No. 2 seed in the regional, ends its season at 14-4. West Liberty (17-4), the No. 3 seed, advances to the regional championship game and Sweet 16 against Hillsdale at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to play for a regional championship again,” West Liberty coach Ben Howlett said. “We told our guys after tonight we’re one game away. This was a really good win.”
UC coach Dwaine Osborne was disappointed in the end of the season but proud of the Golden Eagles for their accomplishments.
“I thought West Liberty played really well,” Osborne said. “They played harder and it was a tough way to end the season. I think we did some good things this year. We had a good season in a lot of ways. It was just really a disappointing end to the season.
“We have some guys that want to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in a row next year and we plan to do that. We got to get to work so we can move further in the tournament.”
In the lone regular-season matchup between the two teams, UC knocked off West Liberty 78-74 in Charleston on Jan. 30.
Howlett indicated the Hilltoppers used that loss as extra motivation, and were excited to have another opportunity to play the Golden Eagles.
“Our guys kind of had this one circled after UC got us on their home court early this year,” Howlett said. “That’s probably the best halfcourt defense we’ve played all year.”
Lamont McManus was dominant inside for UC, scoring 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting. However, only one other Golden Eagle player was in double figures, Keith Williams with 11 points.
West Liberty decided not to double down on McManus in the post, instead playing one-on-one and staying with the UC shooters. As a team, UC shot just 4 of 20 (20%) from 3-point range.
West Liberty’s Pat Robinson scored a career-high 32 points and added 10 rebounds.
“My teammates got me the ball in great spots and I just took advantage of it,” Robinson said. “Our spacing was really good today and that created lanes for me to get to the rack.”
“Pat is really good,” Osborne said. “He’s hard to handle and hard to guard. One of the biggest differences in the game was he and they got so many 50-50 balls. Whenever it was close, we could never come up with one of those.”
UC led 7-4 early but the Hilltoppers went on a 6-0 run to take the lead and never looked back. The Golden Eagles were never able to reclaim the lead.
West Liberty got three consecutive 3-pointers from Owen Hazelbaker, Pat Robinson and Luke Dyer to extend its lead to 21-13, and that was as close as the Golden Eagles would get the rest of the game. An 8-0 run at the end of the first half lifted the Hilltoppers to a commanding 45-28 halftime advantage.
UC cut the deficit down to 48-36 on a McManus lay-up with 17:48 remaining, but another quick 8-0 spurt by the Hilltoppers pushed the lead back out to 20 points. The closest the Golden Eagles would get the rest of the way was 18 points.
Dalton Bolon also had a double-double for West Liberty with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Hazelbaker added 11 points, including a perfect 3 for 3 from 3-point range off the bench for the Hilltoppers.