West Virginia State University on Monday announced its 2021 Stinger Awards, honoring the achievements of student-athletes, coaches and staff involved with WVSU athletics. The 2021 Stinger Awards ceremony is held to recognize the most outstanding accomplishments of the 2020-21 season.
Nominations for each award category were made by the head coaches of all nine varsity sports that were active participants in the spring 2021 campaign. All employees of the athletic department then voted to determine winners of the 16 different categories.
The winners:
- Male Athlete of the Year: Matt Harrison, baseball
- Female Athlete of the Year: Jenna Dufresne, volleyball
- Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ethan Lauchart, baseball
- Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Honorable Mention: Ryan Mullins, tennis
- Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Hanna Shriver, basketball
- Male Freshman of the Year: Andres Sagastume, football
- Female Freshman of the Year: Hannah Thompson, softball
- Male Iron Yellow Jacket Award (most effort in the weight room): Andrew Stone, baseball
- Female Iron Yellow Jacket Award: Jordan West, volleyball
- Male Comeback Player of the Year (returned from injury): Matt Harrison, baseball
- Female Comeback Player of the Year: Madison Rafuson, softball
- Breakthrough Athlete of the Year (most improved): Anthony Pittman, basketball
- Coach of the Year: Sean Loyd, baseball
- Game of the Year: Baseball’s win over Concord to win Mountain East Conference tournament
- Upset of the Year/Come-From-Behind Performance of the Year: Men’s basketball’s 100-96 win over No. 9 West Liberty
- Best Male Individual Performance of the Year: Glen Abram, basketball, 12 3-pointers, 47 points in win over West Virginia Wesleyan
- Best Female Individual Performance of the Year: Naomi Waithira, soccer, scored three goals in the program’s first victory
- Male Sportsmanship Award: Nasir Harris, basketball
- Female Sportsmanship Award: Grazielle Preterotto, tennis
- Male Teammate of the Year: Dant’e Jones, football
- Female Teammate of the Year: Gabrielle Bullock, volleyball
- Male Black & Gold Award (campus activism): Neil Higgins, basketball
- Female Black & Gold Award: Grace Martin, volleyball
- Team Award for Service (to the community: Volleyball
- Individual Award for Service: Anthony Pittman
- Cal Bailey Career Achievement Award (coach/staff member who spent the majority of his/her career at WVSU): Sandy Kessell