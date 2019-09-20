If there’s one thing fans of Mountain East Conference football teams in the Kanawha Valley know, it’s that their favorite team can throw.
Of the 11 quarterbacks in Division II who average more than 300 yards passing per game, two of them live in Kanawha County — West Virginia State’s Austin Hensley and the Univeristy of Charleston’s Brant Grisel. They’ll be tasked with leading their teams again Saturday as UC hosts West Virginia Wesleyan while WVSU travels to face Southeast Missouri State, the No. 23 team in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Hensley is fifth in Division II averaging 345 passing yards per game. Grisel is 11th at 301.5 yards per game.
For Hensley, such an output was kind of expected. He had looked good in practice last season and threw for 260 yards against Charleston, one of the nation’s top defenses, in their 2018 season opener. A foot injury sidelined him for the rest of that year, but in his return, he hasn’t missed a beat.
Hensley followed a 251-yard performance in a win over Frostburg State with a 439-yard, three-touchdown day against Glenville State. For that, he shared MEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
“He’s just like a little kid out there,” State coach John Pennington said. “When you get injured and you have to stay away and watch the game, it’s probably the most difficult thing you go through. Not the pain of the injury, but the mental side of it.
“To be able get back out there and play the game he loves, and he’s an extreme competitor. Just to watch him do that, he’s really enjoying himself and enjoying the moment.”
Grisel’s early season was a little more of a surprise. This is his first season as a full-time starter, but he opened it with an explosion, throwing for 367 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Fairmont State in a game where he was named MEC Offensive Player of the Week.
The Golden Eagles lost last week at Urbana 28-21, but Grisel threw for another 236 yards and three scores.
“There’s something that all good teams have in common, and that’s a quarterback who can make good decisions,” Kirkland said. “And Brant’s done that. As difficult as it was at times, he’s handled it so well. He’s really grasped the preparation part of it, the day-to-day, the film study, the game plan.
“I think we’ve done a great job protecting him,” Kirkland added. “He’s had a clean pocket to throw from, and that’s a big deal.”
Grisel will try to keep it up with the Golden Eagles hosting the Bobcats at UC Stadium. Wesleyan (0-2, 0-1 MEC) has been outscored 84-14 in its first two games, but said the team’s defense, led by coordinator Logan Williams, can bring the pressure.
“They’re very pressure-oriented,” Kirkland said. “[Williams] was a [graduate assistant] at [West Virginia University] when Tony Gibson was defensive coordinator. They do a lot similar stuff — let’s line up and add a lot of movement.”
The Yellow Jackets were looking for a money game against an FCS opponent and picked themselves up a pretty tough one with SEMO (1-2). The RedHawks are giving up 38 points per game, but 50 of those came against Missouri and the team has the FCS national defensive player of the year, linebacker Zach Hall, on its side.
The biggest goal Pennington has for this game is to play the best game the Jackets can and experience college football at a higher classification.
“College football is all about the experience, the ups and downs,” he said. “You don’t remember every game, but you do remember the experiences. Playing in an environment like Southeast Missouri State, all those guys are going to remember this for the rest of their careers and probably most of their lives.”