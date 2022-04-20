West Virginia State University's football team added four new coaches ahead of the 2022 season, the school announced in a release on Tuesday.
The positions hired include a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, an offensive line coach, a defensive line coach, and a tight ends coach.
Former Glenville State standout running back Rahmann Lee was hired as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Lee was the offensive coordinator at ASA College in Miami, Florida, for two seasons and was the running backs coach and video coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for two seasons before that.
WVSU alumni Andrew Workman will be the offensive line coach. Workman was a student assistant on the WVSU coaching staff from 2018-2020.
BJ Buckle was named the defensive line coach after serving as a graduate assistant at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Buckle played on the defensive line at Wagner College for four years.
Former WVSU quarterback Drew Chance is the Yellow Jackets' new tight ends coach. Chance transferred from Illinois College in 2020 and played in seven games after joining the Yellow Jackets.
"I'm thrilled to announce the hiring of four new coaches for our 2022 football staff," WVSU coach John Pennington said. "All four fit our culture and know that our primary focus at WVSU football is to develop young men into leaders.
"We replaced our entire offensive staff and have a refreshing new energy thanks to some enthusiastic coaches. They have all hit the ground running and are adding tremendous value to our program."
All four new coaches will be active for the Black & Gold Spring Game on Thursday, April, 28. The intrasquad scrimmage is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Lakin-Ray Field in Institute.