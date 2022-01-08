The West Virginia State men’s basketball team led by 24 points at halftime and cruised to a 85-71 home victory over West Virginia Wesleyan in the Mountain East Conference Saturday at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
With the victory, the Yellow Jackets (8-5) even their league record at 3-3. The Bobcats remain winless in conference at 0-8 and are 1-13 overall.
WVSU was well balanced with five double-figure scorers, and almost a sixth. Ernest Jenkins led the way for State with 17 points.
Other top scorers for the Yellow Jackets were Glen Abram (13 points), Jeremiah Moore (12 points, 10 rebounds), Noah Jordan (11) and Dwaine Jones (10). Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman added nine points.
State never trailed and a 10-0 run midway through the first half propelled WVSU to a bigger advantage and eventual 49-25 halftime lead.
The largest lead of the game for the Yellow Jackets was 26 points early in the second half. Wesleyan trailed 78-54 with 4:30 left in the game but closed strong to finish at a 14-point loss.
Anthony Craven Jr. scored a game-high 28 points for Wesleyan. Former Winfield standout Braeden McGrew was also in double figures for the Bobcats with 15 points.
WVSU will next play Notre Dame College at home at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wesleyan will travel to Concord on the same day.
STATE WOMEN POSTPONED: The West Virginia State women’s basketball game against West Virginia Wesleyan scheduled to be played Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols being invoked.
The Mountain East Conference will advise whether or not this game will be rescheduled or declared a no-contest.