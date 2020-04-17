One of Mountain East football’s most prolific passing games will have a new person overseeing it.
West Virginia State announced Friday that Ryan Garrett, a former graduate assistant at Ole Miss, had been hired at the Yellow Jackets’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Garrett had been an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Rebels.
“Ryan is an exceptional young coach with experience at the [Football Bowl Subdivision] level,” WVSU football coach John Pennington said. “He has worked with multiple NFL receivers and has a passion for helping develop young men. He’s already had a huge impact on our players in the short time that he’s been here.”
While at Ole Miss, Garrett worked under former West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez, who served as the Rebels’ offensive coordinator in 2019. Rodriguez was Pennington’s coach in Morgantown when Pennington was a Mountaineer wide receiver.
While working as assistant quarterbacks coach last season, Ole Miss ranked third in total offense in he SEC at 445.3 yards per game, putting the Rebels behind only Alabama and national champion LSU. Garrett worked closely with freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who finished with 1,933 yards of total offense – 1,023 rushing and 910 yards passing – with 16 total touchdowns and three interceptions.
West Virginia State’s passing offense was ranked 12th in all of NCAA’s Division II last season, averaging 295.3 yards per game. The Yellow Jackets will need to find a new quarterback with the graduation of Austin Hensley, whose 2,814 passing yards ranked 19th in Division II last season.