When the University of Charleston had its starting lineup on the floor, it stood toe-to-toe with Division II women’s basketball power Drury. But that proved to be the sticking point Tuesday afternoon.
Paige Robinson bounced back from a forgettable first half to score 18 points and lead five players in double-figure scoring as Drury rallied for a 74-66 victory against the foul-prone Golden Eagles in the NCAA Division II women’s quarterfinals at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Drury (23-1), seeded third in the Elite Eight, faces No. 2 Lander (20-1) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday. UC, the Mountain East Conference champion playing in its first national tournament since 2006, ends its season at 19-3.
Charleston charged out to a 27-9 lead in the final seconds of the first quarter, but from there worked its way into serious foul problems, especially with 6-foot-2 senior center Erykah Russell, the team’s second-leading scorer, top rebounder and inside presence. By halftime, Russell and another starter, Anastasiia Zakharova, were each saddled with three fouls and four other UC players had two each and all were shuttled back and forth to the bench.
The constant changing of personnel seriously affected UC’s offensive rhythm. After starting out 11 of 13 shooting (85%), the Golden Eagles hit just 35.7% the rest of the way.
“That made it extremely hard,’’ UC coach Tianni Kelly said in a telephone interview, “especially when [Russell] was out a lot in the second quarter. She was scoring quite a bit; she was hot, and we had to sit her down and our offense couldn’t get on a roll. We didn’t have our usual lineup in there — our chemistry was a little off.’’
Russell, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds in just 19 minutes of playing time, had eight points in the first quarter as UC came out smoking. However, she was banished to the bench at the 7:27 mark of the second quarter with her third foul and UC up 29-14.
Drury, appearing in its fifth Elite Eight since 2004, didn’t panic despite the big early deficit and the temporary loss of 6-foot Azia Lynch to a twisted knee in the first quarter. Lynch sat out several minutes, but returned to post 13 points and six rebounds.
“When you see people on film, it’s a lot different than seeing them in person,’’ said Drury coach Amy Eagan. “Today was a little bit of an eye-opener at first on how athletic and physical Charleston was for us at first. We sat back instead of attacking on the offensive end early and we had hard time getting into a flow.
“We just kept telling them to keep chipping away. I thought changing up our defense really helped us. We got out of our press really quickly because we couldn’t match up with them athletically. Then changing to a zone helped slow them down. This group has been resilient all year.’’
The Panthers shaved their deficit back to 34-31 by halftime, even with Robinson playing a small role. The team’s top scorer on the season, Robinson’s only three first-half points came on free throws following a debatable foul call as she hoisted a 3-pointer.
The teams battled back and forth in the third quarter, which ended with UC up 55-54 on a Trinity Palacio rebound basket ahead of the buzzer. Russell sat the final 6:05 of the third quarter after being whistled for her fourth foul. Golden Eagles senior guard Brooklyn Pannell, the MEC player of the year, hit three jump shots and scored seven of her 14 points in the third period.
Kelly said Russell’s absence hindered UC’s attack not just on offense, but also in other phases. UC committed 17 turnovers, well over its average, which led to 22 Drury points, and was uncharacteristically outrebounded by a wide margin (41-29), with the Panthers grabbing 13 offensive rebounds.
“I think it was a combination of all of it,’’ Kelly said of frittering away the big lead. “With the foul issues, it changes what we do getting different people in. Some of the turnovers came from not being used to the people on the court and some came from not-so-great decision making. Not being able to rebound was probably the thing that hurt us most.
“If we weren’t in foul trouble, who knows what the second quarter would look like, or where we’d be right now?’’
Charleston led just once in the final quarter, that coming in the opening minute. Drury stretched its lead as high as 10 points before UC put on a last-ditch comeback try. Dakota Reeves sank one of her four 3-pointers and Russell found Pannell with a feed for a fast-break layup and UC was within 69-64 with 3:32 left. However, the Golden Eagles missed a layup try and Russell was called for her fifth foul with 2:44 to go, just about sealing it. UC scored just two points in the final 3:32.
Reeves finished with 12 points, Zakharova 11 and Haley Moore had 10 rebounds. Palacio added nine points and five assists before fouling out. For Drury, Katie Kirkhart scored 15 points, Emily Parker 13 and Payton Richards 10.
Kelly was gratified with her team’s accomplishments this season, but can’t shake the feeling of wondering what could have happened Tuesday if fouls hadn’t gutted her team.
“I think with time, we’ll look back on it and say it was a phenomenal season,’’ Kelly said. “God really blessed us; His hand was on us this entire season.
“Obviously, Drury is a great team, with good pieces. They’ve been there before and I know that plays a lot into it. But I feel like if we did not have foul trouble, the outcome could have been different. But I told the girls, don’t blame the officials. We could have done more in not giving them all those turnovers. At the end of the day, we could have done things better regardless of the circumstances we were in.’’