Seeding didn't tell the whole story in Friday's NCAA Division II women's basketball Atlantic Region tournament matchup between No. 6 Charleston and No. 3 Kutztown.
The Golden Eagles dominated the Golden Bears in more ways than one in their 78-68 win at Glenville State University.
UC 22-8 moves on to face No. 2 seed California (Pa.) in the semifinal round at 5 p.m. Saturday. California squeezed by No. 7 Indiana (Pa.) in the quarterfinal round, taking a 52-51 win on a layup with less than a second left on the clock.
"Phenomenal effort," UC coach Tianni Kelly said of the Golden Eagles' win. "I'm super proud of the way they played. It was just a team effort as a whole. There were very few zeros across that stat sheet. Everybody contributed in some way. "
The game was more lopsided than the score indicated. Kutztown (26-7) led 2-0 early but that was the only lead it had as Dakota Reeves hit her first of a flurry of 3-pointers to put UC up 3-2.
The Golden Eagles had a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and a 40-27 lead at halftime. UC shot 58.6% from the field in the first half.
UC ran into a bit of turnover trouble in the second half. The Golden Eagles turned the ball over 11 times in the second half and at one point in the third quarter allowed Kutztown to climb back into it with a 53-48 UC lead.
But the Golden Eagles staved off the Golden Bears threat as Reeves scored the game's next six points and UC went on a 12-0 run to lead 65-48 in the fourth quarter and held on for the win from there.
Reeves was the game's leading scorer with 23 points as she was 7 of 11 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range. She also had 11 rebounds for a double-double. Trinity Palacio had 11 points and Maggie Stephenson scored 10.
Kutztown had a balanced attack with five double-figure scorers. Casey Remolde led the Golden Bears with 17 points. Rylee Derr tallied 14 points, Abbey Hearn scored 12 and Alexis Smith and Zara Zerman each scored 11.
UC dominated the boards, outrebounding Kutztown 47-17. The main reason the score was remotely close was UC's uncharacteristic turnover trouble.
"I did not realize the discrepancy throughout the game," Kelly said. "I knew we were boarding pretty well and it was one of our goals to have a plus-8 rebound margin. Obviously they did that and then some."
The Golden Eagles turned the ball over about 15 times per game on the season but on Friday had 21 turnovers that led to 25 Kutztown points.