The University of Charleston women’s basketball team continued to defy its seeding on Saturday.
The No. 6-seeded Golden Eagles had relatively little trouble with No. 2 California University of Pennsylvania, winning 52-34 in the semifinal round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament at Glenville State University.
UC (23-8) moves on to the Atlantic Region final which is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Glenville State. The Golden Eagles will face the winner of Saturday evening’s semifinal matchup between No. 1 Glenville State and No. 5 Shepherd. That game concluded after Saturday’s print deadline.
“First off I’m super proud of the way our girls played,” UC coach Tianni Kelly said. “We stayed together. There were some moments there where we were extremely frustrated in the first quarter. We had a talk and reminded them it’s a long game, stay together. And that’s what they did.”
It will be UC’s second trip to the Atlantic Regional final in as many years as the Golden Eagles defeated Tiffin 82-52 in last year’s final to advance to the Division II Elite Eight.
The Golden Eagles got off to a slow start offensively, allowing California (25-6) to take a 13-2 advantage after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, UC turned the tables and outscored California 15-2 to take a 17-15 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Golden Eagles played well on both sides of the ball, scoring 20 points while holding the Vulcans to four points in the third quarter.
California combined for six points in the second and third while UC scored 35 in those two periods.
UC led 39-19 to start the fourth quarter and it was all Golden Eagles from there.
The Golden Eagles’ most effective player was Jamia Nesmith, who scored 10 points and pulled in 18 rebounds for a double-double. Clarrissa Francs was UC’s leading scorer with 14 points and Markyia McCormick scored 10.
Brionna Allen was California’s leading scorer with 14 points.
The Golden Eagles shot 21 of 54 from the field and were 7 of 7 from the foul line. The Vulcans had an abysmal shooting performance as they were 12 of 61 from the field and 3 of 30 from 3-point range.
UC continued its trend of dominating the boards as it outrebounded California 45-35.