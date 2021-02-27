The University of Charleston’s women’s basketball team normally doesn’t go very deep on its bench, with Haley Moore and Abby Lee the only two getting regular minutes. And the Golden Eagles greatly needed their contributions Saturday in the regular-season finale.
With high-scoring teammates Brooklyn Pannell and Erykah Russell saddled with either foul trouble or a denying defense, Moore and Lee combined for 18 points and seven rebounds to help UC stem the tide and capture a 92-80 Mountain East Conference women’s victory against homestanding West Virginia State at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Golden Eagles’ win, combined with Glenville State’s loss to Concord on Saturday, locked up the No. 1 seed for UC (14-2) in next week’s MEC tournament in Wheeling.
That moment didn’t go unnoticed by the Golden Eagles, who whooped it up coming off the court and heading to their locker room.
“It’s always a big game for us against State,’’ said Tianni Kelly, UC’s first-year coach, “so that gets us excited. And we should get the No. 1 seed and the South Division championship, so that’s a big deal.’’
The MEC concluded regular-season play Saturday across the league.
The Golden Eagles will play in the MEC quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling against the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Fairmont State and Alderson Broaddus. State wound up fourth in the South Division and hosts West Virginia Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Monday.
Pannell and Russell both recovered in the second half to finish with 27 and 23 points, respectively, and Russell grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds. Russell was whistled for her fourth foul only 40 seconds into the third quarter with UC ahead just 47-43.
Lee came in and scored all six of her points in the third period as UC extended its advantage to 68-56. Moore donated eight of her 12 points in the first half as Pannell, the MEC’s top scorer, and 3-point specialist Dakota Reeves were each limited to three shot attempts by State’s defensive doings.
“Haley and Abby have been huge off the bench all year,’’ Kelly said, “and we needed them a lot today and they stepped up big. Haley was phenomenal on the defensive end and also in finishing her dump-off layups.’’
West Virginia State (8-7), seeking its first winning record since the 2013-14 season, gave UC fits much of the way with its steady rotation of players and high energy game.
The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter and didn’t lose the lead until the final moments of the first half. Four State players reached double-figure scoring, including Charity Shears (14 points), Shelby Harmeyer (14), Alana Kramer (13) and Sa’dera Johnson (10). Johnson was the lone senior being honored on State’s Senior Day.
Charleston also got solid contributions from point guard Trinity Palacio (13 points, five assists) and Anastasiia Zakharova (eight points, 10 rebounds).
Kelly was pleased that Russell (who had 20 first-half points) and Pannell each let the game come to them instead of rushing into things.
“Brooklyn didn’t try to force it,’’ Kelly said. “She was 10 of 15 [shooting] and very efficient with her shooting. Same with [Russell]. She was looking to pass out a little bit more. The more we share the ball, the better we are because we have some talented players on the floor.’’
State’s shooting fell off in the second half as it finished just 34.7% from the floor against the MEC’s No. 1 defense. The Yellow Jackets were 11 of 39 from 3-point range after starting 5 of 11 in the first quarter. State led 28-20 after one period.