The University of Charleston's women's basketball team will have an edge in tournament experience when the Golden Eagles face Kutztown in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region quarterfinals at noon Friday at the Waco Center in Glenville.
Charleston earned an automatic berth in the eight-team regional by defeating Glenville State -- ranked No. 1 in the nation in Division II and unbeaten to that point -- 80-77 in the Mountain East Conference tournament championship game Sunday in Wheeling. The result reversed UC's two regular-season losses to the Pioneers.
It's the second year in a row UC (21-8) has advanced to the regionals under second-year coach Tianni Kelly. The Golden Eagles also defeated Glenville State in the 2021 MEC championship game.
Kutztown (26-5), on the other hand, advanced to the regional for the first time since 1996.
Last year, Charleston become the first MEC team to win a regional and advance to the Division II Elite Eight. Will that postseason experience be an asset for the Golden Eagles?
"Yes and no," said Kelly. "I think for my returners [from last year's team], just knowing what it's like to play in the regional will be helpful. But we have a lot of people who have never played on this stage before."
UC was led in the MEC tournament by 5-foot-4 junior guard Trinity Palacio, who was named the event's Most Valuable Player, and 5-6 junior guard Markyia McCormick, who joined Palacio on the all-tournament team.
Palacio was one of the leaders on last year's UC team, but McCormick is in her first season with the Golden Eagles after transferring from Detroit Mercy. McCormick was a first-team All-MEC selection this season.
Kutztown set a school record with its 26 wins this season but had to settle for an at-large bid to the regional after losing to Gannon in the semifinals of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament.
The Golden Bears are led by 5-10 senior guard Rylee Derr, Kutztown's all-time leading scorer who averaged 13.3 points this season and led the PSAC in 3-point shooting percentage (39.4).
Casey Remolde, a 6-0 junior, is Kutztown's top presence on the inside after finishing fifth in the nation in Division II in blocked shots. She can also score, pouring in 38 points the the Golden Bears' PSAC quarterfinal win.
Kelly said the Golden Eagles will be at a size disadvantage against the Golden Bears.
"Kutztown is very long, everybody in their starting lineup is 5-10 or taller, and we're not used to that," Kelly said. "But I think we match up well with them because we have different ways we can attack them. Our versatility will help."
The UC-Kutztown winner plays in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday's 2:30 p.m. game between No. 2 seed California Pennsylvania (24-5) and No. 7 Indiana University of Pennsylvania (21-8).
The other half of the Atlantic Region bracket has top-seeded tournament host Glenville State (29-1) facing No. 8 seed Lincoln (22-7) at 5 p.m. and No. 4 Gannon (24-5) taking on No. 5 Shepherd (24-7) at 7:30.
After Saturday's semifinals, the regional title game is set for 7 p.m. Monday, with the winner there advancing to the Division II Elite Eight at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama starting on March 21.
"The team is feeling good, we're as healthy as we've been all year and we're all very excited to be here," Kelly said. "We didn't think get to this point, so this is a blessing for us."