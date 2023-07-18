Nate Burton is not someone who shies away from tackling an opportunity. Rather, he continues to add titles to his business card.
Burton holds a few notable positions, including as West Virginia State University's athletic director, which he has held since 2016.
His recent role additions haven't swayed his enthusiasm for serving others.
In May, the Charleston native was named to the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Committee.
Also, Burton and his staff at WVSU have played an instrumental role in reigniting the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament at the Kanawha City Community Center's Schoenbaum Tennis Courts.
Burton said having a hard time turning people away keeps him doing what he loves.
"I think I have a hard time saying 'no' to people," Burton said. "When we were approached by the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament, I had a hard time saying 'no.' I wanted our athletic department to be a part of something special.
"I grew up knowing what the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament was. I wanted to make sure it continued. When Rory Isaac and Dave Stacy asked us to continue it, I said, 'Of course.'"
Burton also credits his WVSU team for their contributions during last week's event.
"We have a great team at West Virginia State University," Burton said. "I am around talented people who truly care. They care about putting on a first-class experience for fans, athletes and participants. With [Public Courts], we have supporters around us that want to see the tournament succeed."
The new hat Burton started wearing was the role of a tennis player in last week's tournament.
He and his doubles partner, Sydney Prince, split their two matches last week, including an opening-round win on July 11.
Burton does not quite have the tennis background that Prince does. However, he was a four-year starter for the Washington & Jefferson men's basketball team in Pennsylvania.
The Public Courts opener was the first time Burton had played an organized match. However, despite his inexperience playing tennis, he said that the memories created were worth it.
"I had a blast doing it," Burton said. "Being part of it from the outside, I wanted to be a part of the Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament by being a participant. I could not have had a better time. My partner, Sydney Price, was patient with me, and I greatly appreciate that."
Burton and his son, Sean, had the opportunity to compete in the father-son doubles event last week. He said that among the many hats he wears, being a father to his son and daughter, Arabella, is his top priority.
"Most importantly, I am a dad first," Burton said. "I was able to play in the father-son event with my son. It is something I will always remember, and I hope it is something he will always remember."
Along with his matches last week, Burton said that he hopes people get to understand the message and mission at WVSU.
"When people think about West Virginia State University and athletics, we want people to think first-class," Burton said. "We want them to have a great experience whenever they come to a game or event and walk away thinking that West Virginia State is something to look into and want to be a part of."
The collegiate fall sports season is right around the corner. West Virginia State is adding men's and women's cross country and track and field.
Burton senses optimism in the air at Institute.
"Every sport has the resources to be successful thanks to the support from the university and our supporters," Burton said. "I am confident that we will have a great year across the board. I am looking forward to bringing in our new sports and watching what they will accomplish."