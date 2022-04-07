WVSU baseball drills Bluefield State 17-9 Staff reports Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia State University baseball team erupted for 19 hits in a 17-9 road victory at Bluefield State Thursday afternoon at Bowen Field.Six different players had multi-hit days for WVSU (12-12) with Michael Stone leading the way with four hits. Matthew Kline went 3 for 6 with a triple, double and two RBIs.Also for the Yellow Jackets, Trey Junkins had three hits, including a triple, double and three RBIs, and Brett Christian had two hits and drove in three runs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesActivists prepare to highlight Manchin's millions in coal profits and opposition to climate legislation with plant blockadeThe Food Guy: Charleston’s Secret Sandwich location gets the axeConservative C. Haley Bunn appointed to WV Supreme CourtChuck Landon: Call it 'QB-less in WV'Paul Epstein: WV teachers had better keep eye on the Legislature (Opinion)Things to do this weekend: April 7-12In third day of opioid trial, state witnesses argue opioid dependence was well documentedDear Abby: Gay man wishes he had straight male friendsWVU football: Mountaineers on track for improved ground gameSteele, Steelhammer running for City Council seat in Ward 10