The West Virginia State University baseball team erupted for 19 hits in a 17-9 road victory at Bluefield State Thursday afternoon at Bowen Field.

Six different players had multi-hit days for WVSU (12-12) with Michael Stone leading the way with four hits. Matthew Kline went 3 for 6 with a triple, double and two RBIs.

Also for the Yellow Jackets, Trey Junkins had three hits, including a triple, double and three RBIs, and Brett Christian had two hits and drove in three runs.