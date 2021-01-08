When Anthony Pittman joined his program last season, West Virginia State basketball coach Bryan Poore knew he was getting a versatile and valuable player.
Just how versatile, he’s come to find out.
Pittman played his first game at point guard Thursday evening as the Yellow Jackets opened their Mountain East Conference season with a 117-114 home loss to Glenville State, seeing a late rally fall short in the final seconds.
State was without injured sophomore point guard Jeremiah Staten, so the 6-foot-5 Pittman took over that role, often bringing the ball up the floor and setting up the offense. Pittman, a former standout at Capital, where he was one of the Kanawha Valley’s most explosive players, held down a forward position much of last season at State, and played it well enough to earn a second-team All-MEC selection as a mere freshman.
“Starting out the first game as point guard, that was a big change for me,’’ Pittman said. “It’s just me getting our guys together to our spots and their spots. It’s not difficult when you’ve got four people out there with you who can go. The difficult part about it is just knowing when you should go, knowing the pace of the game and knowing how to control the game. That’s the biggest part, to me.’’
The new duties at the point didn’t prevent Pittman from his usual knack of contributing all over the box score — despite an off shooting night (4 of 16), he finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, a pair of blocked shots and even drew two charges on defense.
“It was the first game he ever played point,’’ Poore said, “but he played point, he played wing and he played post tonight. So he’s versatile and can do a lot of things. And he’s a tough competitor; he hates to lose. I love the kid. A great kid, a great person, and he plays extremely hard.
“He’s also very coachable and uplifting with his teammates. He’s got a bright future for us and after us, even. If he can continue to grow his game, and get better? You know, a 6-4 point guard is pretty tough.’’
Pittman’s potential should come as no surprise to those who watched him last season, when he ranked among the MEC leaders in six different categories. He was 20th in scoring (15.1 points per game), fifth in rebounding (7.9), second in blocked shots (42 total), third in steals (2.1) eighth in field goal percentage (50.3) and 16th in free throw percentage (73.7). He also averaged two assists, just missing the leaders list in that department.
Even with all of that responsibility thrust upon him as a freshman, Pittman didn’t consider it overwhelming, even playing for one of the league’s highest-scoring teams.
“Never,’’ he said. “I never felt like, ‘I’ve got to do this.’ I just let it come to me. And that’s Coach Poore — he just lets us get out there and go. He’s not going to hold you tight to where you’re just stationary. He’s going to let you play your game. It was perfect for us. We’re athletes; let us go score. Let us play the game.
“But just filling that stat sheet up, that’s nothing. That’s just me playing, rotating, having fun with my team. I’m not looking to get this many buckets — that’s just going to come with the game. It’s nothing to me. They can have all that. It’s cool. As long as we get a win, I’m good.’’
Pittman can do so much that Poore said he sometimes tries to do too much. Like in Thursday’s season opener.
“He got a little overexcited,’’ Poore said, “and he got gassed at one point because he tried to guard everybody who had the ball on that one possession. He ran down and guarded the corner, then ran up and tried to cover the top of the key and then went to the other corner. He was just chasing the ball, overexcited.
“People don’t realize how much energy it takes to play the point guard position, what kind of conditioning you’ve got to have to play the point guard position, because it’s very taxing on your legs and your mind and your body, especially with Glenville pressuring you and all that stuff. He’s going to grow into that, I think, and we’re going to count on him to do a lot and play multiple positions.’’
•••
State trailed by 10 points in the second half of Thursday’s free-scoring game and was still down nine with just over four minutes left. However, the Jackets had possession with 13 seconds left trailing 117-114, but saw three 3-point tries all fail to drop ahead of the buzzer.
Hegel Augustin, the lone returning double-figure scorer for Glenville from last season, poured in 40 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Four teammates also reached double-figure scoring, with John Williams shrugging off foul problems to tally 21 points. The smaller Pioneers also outrebounded State 48-37.
“I felt like we were just kind of overanxious the first game,’’ Poore said. “It’s been so long since we played. But give them credit — Augustin had 40, and I told our guys you can’t give up 40 to one guy. They played well. They’re not very big, but they played hard. They crashed, they beat us on the boards and we’re bigger than they are. But they were more aggressive.
“Having [Glen] Abram out with four fouls most of the second half hurt, and when we put him back in, it took him a few possessions to get it going. It’s a long season — shortened — but still a long season.’’
Abram led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 24 points and was backed by Jeremiah Moore (21), Augustus Stone (19) and Treohn Watkins (18).
West Virginia State hits the road Sunday to play a 4 p.m. game at Concord (1-0), which beat University of Charleston in its opener 64-62. UC plays at Glenville Sunday, also at 4 p.m. MEC teams are scheduled to play 16 games this season, all conference games, because of the late start due to COVID-19.